By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

AS children continue to suffer inhuman treatment in Nigeria, a nonprofit organization, Save the International, Nigeria, Thursday, tasked Federal and State Governments on the implementation of the Child Rights Act, CRA, to address and ameliorate plight of children who are most vulnerable in the society.

The call was made by Director, Advocacy, Campaign, Media and Communication, SCI Nigeria,

Amanuel Mamo, during a maiden edition of ‘Children’s Summit for Democracy Roundtable’, held in Abuja.

Mamo stressed that the government needs to step up implementation of the Act considering the fact that children are still passing through serious challenges, which he said is worrisome as the Act is earlier was seen as a succour to the plight of children.

Save the Children International works in 17 States in Nigeria, with offices in 14 States, and implement programmes through and with partners in the remaining States. Save the children International promised continued support,

collaboration with relevant MDAs, CSOs, media, and others with the aim to accelerate ensure children’s rights are protected.

He said: “It is an extremely important step to have the (political) will and interest in making commitments to protect, respect and fulfill the rights of children, but it is another

thing to implement those commitments and promises.

“In this regard, Save the Children International Nigeria hugely appreciate the bold and necessary steps that the Borno, Zamfara, Yobe and Katsina State governments for passing the Child

Protection Law, just in the last most recent months and years.

“Another challenge as well as opportunity is yet ahead, and that is the full implementation of the law–

that will protect children from the several challenges they are facing.”

Pointing at the issue of child brides and marriages in some parts of the country, he said, “Let’s take child marriage as an example. How many more years do we have to wait for ending child marriage? There is no better and right time than now.

“It is time to translate promises, commitments and plans into an organized, coordinated, ambitious and achievable sets of actions so that the millions of girls who are to get married in the next few years are rescued to safely go back to school to learn.

He (Mamo) also warned that, “Any further delay in doing so will rob and abort the vision and dreams of Nigerian girls.

“This is a unique opportunity and responsibility for the law makers, judiciary, the executive, media, children, families and communities at large to partner and get it

right for one last time.”

Meanwhile, in a presentation made by Speaker, Borno Children Parliament, Rt. Hon. Ibrahim Sunoma, called on government to stop the ‘war’ on children.

“Another very alarming issue is that of Children been affected by armed conflict. These are children you find in the IDP camps, some are in the host communities, some are with their widowed mothers at the edges of communities and go about streets begging for shelter.

“These are not privileged children, but children who unfortunately got their parents murdered and are left to grow with the believe that their conscience is their parents.

“These are young boys and girls, with gullible minds, they hardly escape the risk of been trafficked, sexually abused, forced into hard labour and even murdered for ritual purposes.

“Children are the leaders of tomorrow, so we need to make sure that we all collectively come together and end the ‘war’ on children.”

Also, SCI’s girl champion, Khadijah Bappah, at the summit said, “Children, girls and women with disabilities are the most affected and disadvantaged in times of disaster, armed conflict, or humanitarian crisis.

“They are often neglected as part of communities during recovery and response programs. However, community development would be incomplete and the rights of children denied if it does not include and address the rights and special needs of people with disabilities.

“Since the passing of the Disability Act in Nigeria, so far only 10 states (Kano, Jigawa, Anambra, Kogi, Ondo, Lagos, Ekiti, Plateau, Kwara, and Bauchi) have domesticated the Act. Other states should ensure that it is domesticated.

“Children like me, all over the world, are the leaders of tomorrow, they are yet to be accorded the relevant and necessary attention they deserve to prepare them for this very important task of leadership.

“There are four pillars of right for children- survival, protection, participation, and development. These pillars are not thoroughly implemented in Nigeria.

She also called on government and society to provide adequate learning and social facilities for disabled children in order to make learning easier for them.

“Therefore, I would like to call upon development actors, donors, the private sector and all levels of government to deliberately take into account disability inclusion and rights in humanitarian and development planning, financing, and implementation”, she said.

A Member of Borno State Children’s Parliament, Hon. Marian Philibus, called on government to ensure full implementation of the Child Rights Act in order to drastically reduce child marriages, especially in northern Nigeria.

Philibus said, “Early child marriage; Nigerian girls are living in one of the most difficult times, as a result of armed conflict, humanitarian crises, kidnapping, natural disaster, displacement, COVID 19 pandemic and economic recession, the lives of millions of girls are threatened to be pushed into the basket of deprivation, including reduced access to education, good nutrition, lack of protection, and lack of access to basic social networks.

“Early child marriage as a human rights violation and a form of gender based violence robs girls of their ability to make or take decisions about their lives, disrupts their education, subjects them to become more vulnerable to violence and discrimination, and prevents their full participation in economic, political, and social spheres. It is most practiced in the northern part of Nigeria whereby 43% percent of girls get married before their 18th birthday.

“I call on the Federal, states and local governments to ensure the domestication and full implementation of the child right act law in all states of Nigeria, with adequate budgets for and full implementation.

“It is a big tool to ensure that the high rate of girls experiencing early and forced marriage, gender based violence would be totally eradicated and girls would live in a life that is free from gender inequality.”

Meanwhile, the SCI Youth Ambassador, Maryam Ahmed, said girls have suffered unnecessarily as a result of many factors, therefore have been suppressed and silenced at home and larger society.

“Many children, especially girls in these northern states either do not go to school or are removed from them to likely be married off.

“I would like to call on Adamawa, Bauchi, Gombe, Kano and Zamfara states who are yet to pass the CRA to please do so as soon as possible, and to please ensure its proper implementation.

“I strongly believe the CRA is a valuable document needed to shape Nigeria for the better as it provides a strong platform for the rights of children to be respected and protected”, Ahmed said.

She also added that, “The government and our leaders are not the only ones responsible for making sure the rights of children are protected. Parents, guardians, CSOs, and our communities have that responsibility as well.”

However,in a goodwill message, the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen, represented by the Director, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, Aliyu Madugu, said, “I just want to tell you that we are making effort as a Ministry to ensure that not only the domestication of the Child Rights Act, but the implementation is effective.

“Let me assure you that the Federal Government is working on child participation and it is given top priority in order to promote their rights.”