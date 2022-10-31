Mr Tijjani Borodo, fellow SCGN, Mr Muhammad K Ahmad OON, president, SCGN, Mr Olufemi Lijadu, Board Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mrs Chioma Mordi, CEO, SCGN, Prof Fabian Ajogwu SAN OFR, founder, SCGN, Mr Tunji Oyebanji, fellow, SCGN and Mr Sam Cookey Jr, member, SCGN

By Gabriel Olawale

The Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria (SCGN), in its pursuit of the wider adoption of good corporate governance in Nigeria and beyond, has annually provided a platform for the convergence of corporate governance enthusiast and regulators, to engage on trending issues in the corporate governance sphere. 2022 was no exception to this as the Society for Corporate Governance Nigeria held its 2022 Annual Conference with the theme “Digital, Diversity, and Inclusion: Evolving Trends in Governance and Board Culture”.

The SCGN’s dedication to creating a platform for the discussion of global trend on corporate governance restated by Mrs. Chioma Mordi, the Chief Executive Officer of SCGN in her opening address, as the Society’s way of contributing to the promotion of corporate governance in Nigeria and also in different sectors across the globe. The CEO further noted that the discussion on growing trends, such as board diversity, inclusion, ESG, sustainability, digitalization and cyber security, are indications that boards need to evolve and embrace new thinking, and practises to ensure effectiveness as well as business resilience. Hence, the coinage of the topic was a deliberate effort to encourage diversity and inclusive membership.

These words were re-echoed by the President of the SCGN, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, OON, who noted that “we should be in a position to continue to re-emphasize on the need to have diversity and to fight pipeline problems.”

The essential nature of the theme was further given the much-needed attention by the keynote speaker; Mr. Femi Lijadu, Board Chiarman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the guest speaker; Dr. Emma Fitzgerald, Chief Executive Officer of Puma Energy International. Mr Lijadu highlighted the importance of discussions on promoting corporate governance, as good corporate governance is a key tool for attracting investments needed to improve the country’s economy. Most importantly, the guest speaker commented on the need to avoid stereotypes in the selection of board members, in a bid to establish a board with diverse talents who can make valuable contributions.

Indeed, these addresses laid the foundation of a fruitful panel discussion moderated by Mr Sam Cookey, the Founder/CEO, Corporate Governance & QMS. The discussants were: Ms Sola David-Borha, Director, Standard Bank Group Subsidiaries, Nigeria & Uganda; Mrs Dupe Olushola, the Managing Director/CEO Transcorp Hotels Plc; Mr Escher Luander, the Former Chairperson of Air Namibia; and Professor Yinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School.

The panel session exposed the critical role played by diversity and inclusion in organizations, especially in boards. In explaining how this topic is a core issue at corporate governance, Mrs Dupe Olusola stated that trust, independence and sustainability of organizations must be built on the pillars of equity, inclusion and diversity. Furthermore, Mr. Luanda noted that digitized, inclusive and diverse organizations outperform their peers. On the other hand, Ms. Sola David-Borha reiterated the need to consider diversity and inclusion from a diverse perspective, to include age, ethnicity, geographical trend and functionality, amongst others.

As regards digitalization, Professor Olayinka David-West emphasized on the need for companies to not just acquire technology, but to refocus its attention towards harnessing such technology for efficient performance. Essentially, IT governance can enable optimal functionality of any organization. Extending the discussion to digital assets and the role of regulators, Mr. Lijadu emphasized the cooperation amongst stakeholders and the recognition of these assets by the SEC.

The session lasted for over 45 minutes, with polls ongoing, and the panel proceeded to answer numerous questions from the audience bothering on the issue of discussion. The panellists gave closing remarks to bring the session to a close. The President of the SCGN, Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, OON, presented certificates to all Panellists, the Moderator and Speakers.

The SCGN also presented its publications: “Corporate Governance & Sustainability Reporting: A Review of the Top 30 Most Capitalized Companies on the NGX”; and “Board Committee Effectiveness: A Guide for Directors”. The presentation was done by Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, OFR, Director of the SCGN, who also reiterated the importance of the conference theme, as the idea of diversity and inclusion was also a focal point of the publication on Corporate Governance & Sustainability Reporting. Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, SAN, OFR then invited Mr. Muhammad Ahmad, OON, Mr. Sam Cookey, and Prof. Yinka David-West to unveil the books.

As the curtains of the conference was being drawn, the sponsors of the event were given ample time to address the guests. The sponsors include; Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Securities & Exchange Commission, Polaris Bank Limited, Zenith Bank Plc, Kenna Partners, Transcorp Hotels, JNC International and Stanbic IBTC.

The vote of thanks was given by Mrs. Chioma Mordi, the Chief Executive Officer of the SCGN, who thanked all the stakeholders involved in making the conference a success and reiterated the commitment of the SCGN to fostering good corporate governance culture in Nigeria.

