Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Last Saturday, the ruling All Progressives Congress APC knocked the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige for being evasive in publicly stating his support for its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Ngige who initially indicated interest in vying for the APC presidential ticket, later pulled out to retain his portfolio in the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Appearing on a live television programme in Abuja, Ngige, when asked about his choice between Tinubu and the candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, his kinsman, said the question was difficult to answer because both Tinubu and Obi were his friends.

“My choice will be in the ballot box. On the day of ballot I will make my choice. I won’t tell Nigerians what I will do secretly”.

In a swift reaction, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC of the APC through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Murtala Yakubu Ajaka, cautioned Ngige and other political appointees on the platform of the APC not to play hide and seek about their political standing, saying they either campaign publicly in support of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s ticket or immediately resign their appointments from the party-led administration.

Postpones Campaign Flag-off

On the same day, the party also announced the postponement of its planned October 10 campaign flag-off in Abuja.

The development came as Tinubu who had few days earlier arrived from London, intensified high-level consultations among stakeholders.

Director, Media and Publicity of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Bayo Onanuga had earlier told our Correspondent that the campaign is a marathon and had already begun in Lagos, Katsina, Benue, Kogi and several other states.

Monday October 10

Following the postponement of its campaign flag-off earlier slated for this day, the party instead inaugurated the Aisha Buhari-led Women Presidential Campaign team

Chairman of the APC Presidential Campaign Council PCC, President Muhammadu Buhari who was scheduled to inaugurate the women wing, was however absent and instead, sent his Chief of Staff, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari.

Ofcourse, his absence despite being within the presidential villa, venue of the event, sent mixed signals to party stakeholders, especially as he was very active the following day, conferring national honours on several people at the International Conference Centre ICC.

Tuesday, October 11

On this day, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara was declared persona non grata in the APC.

Its Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu described Dogara and a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Babachir Lawal and the group they represent as a band of impostors.

Tinubu was reacting to the outcome of a meeting convened by Dogara at the weekend with some Northern Muslim groups wherein the former speaker said they had resolved to work with their Muslim counterparts in the North to adopt one of the opposition presidential candidates in a bid to defeat APC’s same faith ticket.

On the same day, the APC PCC reacted to Monday’s presidential campaign flag-off of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party PDP, describing it as a disaster foretold.

Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN noted that the launch of PDP’s presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, was, as expected, a disaster waiting to happen.

Also on Tuesday, barely a day after its inauguration, the women wing of the Presidential Campaign Council of the APC, said it was accelerating its reach to all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, ahead of the presidential election in February.

Wednesday October 12

On Wednesday, after weeks of dilly-dallying about the formal kick-off of its presidential campaign, the APC eventually said President Buhari would be the sole determinant of the commencement of the exercise.

Keyamo announced this shortly after a closed door meeting between the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed, the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee NWC, governors of the party and the PCC itself.

The party also dismissed allegations by the Conference of United Political Parties CUPP that the APC was putting pressure on the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC to bend the rules to its advantage by disconnecting the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS from its server.

Friday, October 14

On Friday, the party wore a gloomy look after a Federal High Court sitting in Yola nullified its primary election that produced Senator Aishatu Binani as its governorship candidate for Adamawa State.

The court declared that there will be no candidate for the APC in the state for the 2023 elections but said both the petitioner and defendants were free to appeal the ruling.

“The first defendant (APC) cannot field a candidate for the 2023 general elections; the primary election is invalid, and the court therefore sees the return of Aishatu Ahmed Binani as unlawful. The plea for fresh elections is hereby refused”, declared Justice Abdulaziz Anka.