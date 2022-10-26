…urges private sector on using 4P model for SAPZ implementation

…as Agric Minister assures of facilitation of huge flow of investment for SAPZ

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

FOLLOWING launch of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones, SAPZ , Programme, Monday, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, Tuesday, expressed optimism over Nigeria’s emergence of becoming Africa’s powerhouse for agro-industrialisation.

This was stated by the Associate Vice President, IFAD, Katherine Meighan, at the ‘Strategic Partners and Investors Forum’ held at the African Development Bank, AfDB, in Abuja.

Meighan who expressed solidarity and deep compassion over the effects of the devastating flood on farmers and their investments including those who lost their lives said IFAD would assist them to bounce back with the earlier announced $5 million to strengthen the climate resilience of smallholder farmers to future flooding and drought.

She said: “It is widely agreed that the private sector is a key growth engine for rural economies. Nigeria is blessed with fertile land and a vibrant, young population-more than 88 per cent of the land is arable, and 75 per cent of the population is young than 24 years old.

“Nigeria has the largest Gross Domestic Product, GDP, and largest population in Africa. As such, Nigeria is well positioned as a powerhouse for agro-industrialisation across the continent.”

Meanwhile, she (Meighan) pointed that, “The involvement of private sector is critical for the successful implementation of SAPZ using the 4P (Public Private Producer Producer). I therefore highly encourage our private partners to take advantage of this platform.

“IFAD has decades long successful track record of using the 4P model to bring significant benefits to all involved. With many private sector make significantly benefit from the 4P model.”

According to her, the 4P model was created by IFAD, which are; Best-Practice Agricultural Techniques; Decentralized Collection Model; Commodity Alliance Forum (CAF) allows farmers to organize themselves into farmer groups; and the Market Price is set by farmer Groups transparently.

In concluding her speech, she maintained that the SAPZ is a groundbreaking one as “food is our present and food is our future. IFAD is honoured to partner with the Government, producers and private sector to share the transformative 4P model to significantly develop food value chains.

“We encourage private sector companies and investors here today to join us. Together, we will maximize the SAPZ benefits for small-scale producers and the private sector in line with national priorities. Together, we will ensure the continued food security of Nigeria and the resilience of its rural smallholder farmers. Together, we will support Nigeria as the powerhouse that it is for agro-industrialisation across the African continent.”

In an address, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, assured that the Ministry of Agriculture would facilitate huge for flow of investment for the SAPZ.

Abubakar assured incentives for investors under the programme.

“The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development would provide more support for the SAPZ Programme and will facilitate a huge inflow of investment into modern agro-processing and value chain addition.

“Our strategic partnership with State Governments, development partners and the private sector would be strengthened through agro-industrialization policies and facilitation of the right means of incentives for agro-business ecosystem around SAPZ”, he said.

He said the doors of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development are wide open for collaboration and support, and added that the Federal Government would not relent to attract inventors into the SAPZ programme.

Meanwhile, earlier in an opening remarks, President, African Development Bank, Dr Akinwumi Adesina, represented by the Director General, AfDB, Nigeria Country Department, Lamin Barrow, disclosed that the SAPZ Programme will gulp $538 million with a five-year period (2022-2026) of implementation in seven States; Cross River, Imo, Kaduna, Kano, Kwara, Ogun and Oyo and the Federal Capital Territory.

According to Adesina, among the key infrastructure to be developed under Phase 1 include: eight Agro-Industrial Processing Hubs, 15 Agricultural Transformation Centers, 2,300 ha of irrigated lands and access roads, in addition to supply of certified agricultural inputs and provision of extension services; training and skills development activities for farmers and SMEs.

“Equally important, the Programme will support policy and institutional development for SAPZs.

“The implementation of the SAPZs through a public-private partnership framework is therefore anchored on a clear division of labour among the actors;The Public sector: to undertake investments for rehabilitation and construction of basic infrastructures, including Aggregation Centres and Agricultural Transformation Centres to aggregate and process the strategic crops and livestock products, including rice, cassava, maize, groundnut, sesame, tomato, sorghum, soybeans, cocoa, poultry, beef and dairy.

“Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) acting as adviser to the States to support the procurement of Transaction Advisers and mobilize private sector investors into the Zones.

“Private Sector Developers : The States will require competent and experienced private sector developers, facility managers and operators to complete necessary infrastructure and logistics within their respective special agro-industrial processing zones.

“Private Sector Investors: to serve as anchor investors in the Zones responsible for production and off-taker arrangements with small scale farmers, processing and packaging of products, and tenants in the Zones as service providers related to mechanisation, inputs supply, financial services; transport, storage, and logistic services”, he said.

