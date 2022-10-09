.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has urged religious leaders, especially clerics and Christian leaders to educate people on the importance of shunning electoral violence and other acts that are inimical to democracy.

The governor of Lagos State gave the advice at the 5th edition of the Greater Nigeria Project conference of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) held on Friday at the Vineyard Christian Ministries, Ajao Estate, Lagos.

The conference is aimed at reviving and strengthening the Pentecostal body for a more effective leadership role in these end times.

Sanwo-Olu during the conference announced a donation of N25million for the ongoing building project of the secretariat of the Lagos State Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria.

“Let me appreciate the leadership of the PFN for extending this invitation to me, to address you today, and for your constant support and prayers for us in Lagos State. The successes that we are enjoying in Lagos today are in large part due to your prayers and intercession on our behalf, and your generous wisdom and counsel.”

