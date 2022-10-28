.

•Proposes N1.69 trn budget for 2023

By Olasunkanmi Akoni & Ebunoluwa Sessou, LAGOS

GOVERNOR Bababjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, presented the 2023 Appropriation Bill of over N1.692 trillion before members of the House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

The presentation of the 2023 appropriation bill for the fiscal year, themed ‘Budget of Continuity’, was held at Lagos State House of Assembly, Alausa, Ikeja.

The current budget size is N66 billion less than the previous 2022 budget of N1.758 trillion.

The 2023 budget comprises a total revenue of N1,342,670,649,640 and Deficit Financing of N350,000,000,000.

It also comprises a total Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of N1,108,435,649,640 and total federal transfer of N234,235,000,000.

The recurrent expenditure of N759,958,569,792, comprises of a total Overhead Cost of N403,653,328,479; Total Personnel Cost, N247,295,312,088 and Recurrent Debt Service, N109,009,929,224.

The N403,653,328,479 Total Overhead Cost is broken down into Overhead, N221,957,283,661; Subvention, N93,501,258,220 and Dedicated, N88,194,786,596.

“The 2023 budget has a Capital Expenditure of N932,712,190,102, comprising capital expenditure, N670,134,079,150 and Repayment, N262,578,110,952.

“The budget size is made up of recurrent expenditure of N759,958,569,792 (45 per cent) and capital expenditure of N932,712,190,102 (55 per cent).

“The deficit financing shall consist of external and internal loans and bonds which are well within our fiscal sustainability parameters,” Sanwo-Olu said.

In his presentation, the governor said: “Lagos has continued to experience increased pressure on social services due to unhindered migration to the state.

“It is for this reason that I have always sought and still continue to reiterate the need for Lagos to be accorded a special status as a National Asset.

“As a microcosm of the entire country, Lagos State deserves all the support it can get at the national level. The development of any megacity like ours is the responsibility of both the public and private sectors, and to this

end, we will continue to explore public-private partnership strategies in the provision of infrastructure, social services, and the conversion of challenges to opportunities within the context of scarce resources.

“As we work on consolidating our achievements in the last three and a half years and prepare for our party’s victory in the 2023 general elections, the 2023 Appropriation Bill has been tagged the Budget ery sector of the economy, and I am confident that this Budget of Continuity will propel Lagos State to the next fiscal level.”

In his remarks, the Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, while receiving the 2023 budget proposal urged that the Bill should address three areas for the benefit of the residents of the State.

Obasa said: “Some of the challenges currently facing Nigeria and its citizens, therefore, it is imperative that the Y2023 budget of Lagos should have a more human face, be targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the residents of the State as part of the THEMES agenda that guides this administration.”

