A group of legal practitioners, the Progressive Lawyers for Osinbajo, has called on former Aviation Minister, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, to apologise to Nigerians for recanting on his advocacy against a Muslim-Muslim ticket because he was made Director of New Media/Special Media Project of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

The call is contained in a statement by the group’s Publicity Secretary, Tom Praise Adoje, while referencing a recent newspaper publication by Mr. Fani-Kayode, titled “Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral”, on Tuesday, in Abuja.

The group said Mr. Fani-Kayode, in the article, attempted to promote the APC’s same faith ticket, and curiously called on Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to support it.

“How can he openly criticize the same faith ticket in the past, and now soliciting Prof. Osinbajo’s support for it?

“Fani-Kayode recounted the story of Absalom, but what about him completely denying and betraying his own faith? Is that not a worse story of Judas? It is disappointing that those who believed in his strident crusade against Muslim-Muslim ticket in 2015 are now wondering what explains his sudden change of belief.

“Noting his conducts and utterances through several written and video messages, opposing the same idea in the past, FFK’s latest admiration for the same faith ticket is questionable and ridiculous,” the group said.



The group condemned the former minister’s comments on Vice President Osinbajo, asked him to retract his words and apologise to Nigerians. It also described as misleading to credit the VP’s political successes to the presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

It said “as against the uninformed thought of FFK, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo came from an enviable pedigree, his life records are opened to the public; they are not questionable. His political records cannot solely be credited to a man.

“They should add that the VP served as Special Adviser to the Attorney-General of the Federation in 1988, and state who takes that credit.



“We do not know which version of FFK to believe. He has clearly eaten his words, having pointed out the disadvantages of same faith ticket in many articles, a typical example being an Op-Ed published in the in 2014 and titled, ‘APC and the strange dream of Muslim/Muslim Ticket”.

The group further said “FFK has prepared to fail in his assignment as Director in the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council.

“That article was in no form a special and well thought out project. It is simply to brew intra-party rancour that can destroy the chances of the party in the 2023 presidential election.”

RELATED NEWS