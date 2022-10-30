.

By Luminous Jannamike, Abuja

The Civil Rights Action Against Corruption, CRAAC, has demanded the resignation of the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam.

The organisation at a press briefing on Sunday in Abuja accused Pam of betraying the public trust by bankrolling, through the back door, a political campaign to be handpicked as a correcting factor for the Muslim-Muslim ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The National Coordinator of CRAAC, who spoke on behalf of the group, warned that the failure to resign after seven days beginning from Monday, October 31, 2022, would trigger indefinite protests at the State House Aso Villa, amongst other important government offices in the nation’s capital.

He said, “Several threats of destabilization over the Muslim-Muslim tickets were connected with his (Pam) name and it would be interesting to see what additional information law enforcement agencies and the intelligence community would dig up since they have already connected his financial links to some of those threats.

“We, however, do not see value in waiting for Pam’s arrest, prosecution, conviction and sentencing to come after his tenure.

“NCPC is one organization where leadership should be by example and being a Christian-oriented entity, corruption should have no berth at the Commission.

“This is why we are calling for him, Reverend Yakubu Pam, to immediately resign as the Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC) in view of the many infractions he has allegedly engaged in.

“Our further demand is that he turns himself over to the relevant security agencies and anti-corruption bodies upon your resignation. This is to enable them properly investigate the extent of corruption that he has been engaged in.

“We are particularly interested in unravelling these details so we are going to demand that the nation’s anti-graft agencies investigate the finances of the NCPC from 2016 till date, which requires that he steps aside to prevent him from interfering with the process.

“His failure to resign after seven (7) days of receipt of this letter, CRAAC shall beginning from Monday October 31, 2022 commence indefinite protests at the Presidential Villa, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, NCPC Office in Garki Abuja, the Headquarters of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Abuja and the headquarters of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Related Offences Commission (ICPC) in Abuja.”

