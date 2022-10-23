By Pastor Lazarus Muoka

Acts 28:28 says, “Be it known therefore unto you, that the salvation of God is sent unto the Gentiles, and that they will hear it.”

Beloved, amidst the soaring rate of killings, prostitution, fraud, trust deficit, abortion, kidnapping and armed robbery in our society. It is clear to mankind that the only panacea that could reverse the situation is salvation. This is because it is only by divine intervention that we could be delivered from the above quagmire. And this could only be done by total submission to God, living a righteous life and accepting Jesus Christ who is the designer and sustainer of life as the Lord and Saviour.

Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved”

Calling upon the name of the Lord when all your solutions have failed will give you an understanding of the fact that only Jesus can save. And remember that you cannot call upon the Lord and receive a positive response when you are into sin or have not repented from your wickedness for God hears not sinners. So we must acknowledge that we have sinned and that it was our sin that brought us into the bad situation we found ourselves. And that only God can pardon our sin and make us whole, then thereafter position us on the path of righteousness. It is right we render to God our homage because He is our sovereign father and friend. If we call upon Him with a humble heart, we shall be delivered.

Prov. 18:10 says, “The name of the LORD is a strong tower; The righteous run to it and are safe”

When our situation put us on a straight jacket, and all our efforts to save ourselves fail, I want to let you know that you still have a chance to survive, and the only survival option remaining is calling upon your creator who understands your enemies, their modus operandi and how to deal with them. Are you troubled by your health challenge, business failure, promotional delay and marital challenges? I implore you to call upon the name of Lord and be saved.

It is time we realized that nations should no longer delay in seeking the face of God in their suffering of pandemic, famine and its resultant effects. We should not continue to isolate God like Jonah but rather we should realize that salvation is not from man, salvation is not in any other spirit or being, rather like Jonah we should realize that salvation is of the Lord.

Jonah 2:1-2, 9-10 say, “Then Jonah prayed unto the LORD his God out of the fish’s belly, 2 And said, I cried by reason of mine affliction unto the LORD, and he heard me; out of the belly of hell cried I, and thou heardest my voice. 9 But I will sacrifice unto thee with the voice of thanksgiving; I will pay that that I have vowed. Salvation is of the LORD. 10 And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land.”

Jonah did not consult familiar spirit, sorcerers, native doctors, scientist or lawyers but he prayed to the Lord his God, out of the fish belly where he was incarcerated and God spake to the fish and he was vomited upon the dry land. What the world is suffering today, maybe akin to what Jonah suffered, that is a situation where there was no hope of survival. The principle adopted by Jonah is commendable and acceptable. Therefore it is prudent that we follow the principle of Jonah by calling upon God. We should all repent like Jonah so that we can overcome our present dreadful situation.

Romans 10:13 says, “For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.” Everyone should repent and call upon God, all the nations, all the souls should come to the terms that only God can save. When we come to term that our salvation is of the Lord then that will mark the end of the whole suffering, for the fish of poverty, affliction, sorrow, diseases and etc will vomit us, or whatever thing that God allowed to incarcerate us will vomit us. When all shall come to this realization we shall be healed, we shall be blessed, we shall be delivered and we shall overcome all our challenges in Jesus name.

Jonah 2:10 “And the LORD spake unto the fish, and it vomited out Jonah upon the dry land.”

Jonah’s deliverance is considered as an instance of God’s power over all the creatures. Fishes are known not to understand as man but nevertheless they have ears to hear their Creator. That is to prove to you that no matter what has swallowed you, be it sicknesses, diseases including the incurable, affliction, poverty, the wall of prison, etc hear and understand the voice of their Creator and will unfailingly release you when they hear the command of God to do so. Are you in captivity, call upon God, are you barren and seeking for a child of your own, call upon God, are you having only male children but desire a female child call upon God, are you having delay in conception, call upon God, is your spouse a problem to you, call upon God, do you want promotion, call upon God. I want you to know that God answers prayers and only through Him shall we have deliverance in all facets of life and salvation of our souls.

Jonah’s deliverance came when he called upon God and God responded by showing mercy to a poor penitent who in distress prayed to Him. Jonah knew that the only hope of deliverance was in God. Likewise in very ugly situation we found ourselves we must know that our deliverance will only come from God. We should by faith look upon our Redeemer who had paid the price of our deliverance and now has ascended and is at the right hand of God the Father. Let us confess our sin, consider His resurrection as an earnest of our own and then receive our deliverance as the pledge of our eternal redemption.

John 8:36 says, “If the Son therefore shall make you free, ye shall be free indeed”

Our deliverance from any affliction does not reside in our power or wisdom of doing things but also on the fact that Christ has made us free by His death and resurrection. And if the author and designer of our life has adjudged us to be free, we are by all intents and purposes free from all problems.

1Corinth 3:21 says, “Therefore let no man glory in men. For all things are yours;”

Beloved we should at this point in time understand that all powers of deliverance belong to God and as such any deliverance from any quarter has its source from the Almighty God and as a result no human should boast of having power to deliver anyone. Our duty here is to give our life to God. I want to let us know that if we must surrender to God today and amend our ways, I am assuring you that this condition that the whole world are into shall be the things of the past, God shall deliver us from the famine, economic recession, pandemic and every problem of life that the enemies have brought against us. Let us become conscious that salvation is of the Lord and that only God can do it, for what is impossible with man with God all things are possible.

Mark 9:23 “Jesus said unto him, If thou canst believe, all things are possible to him that believeth.”

All things are possible to him that believeth including removal corona virus, untimely death, cancelling of economic recession and affliction that destroy mankind; with Him all things are possible. So salvation is of the Lord. There is no condition that God cannot address, you can recall the case of Jonah, how God address the condition, also how God address the situation of Job that appeared to be impossible, the Bible says that God turned the captivity of Job after he had lost everything and blessed his later end more than the beginning. Salvation is of the Lord, whatsoever you are going through now, realise that only God can provide solution, I promise you that when God intervenes in your situation you shall be delivered, your sorrows shall be turned into joy, you shall be blessed and you shall be healed and shall be above. No matter your condition as you call upon Him today, He shall answer and make you a new person.