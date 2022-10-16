By Efosa Taiwo

Arsenal maintained their lead at the top of the table after narrowly defeating Leeds at Elland Road on Sunday.

English forward, Bukayo Saka, in the 35th minute, rose to be the difference again for the Gunners as he smashed high into the net after exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard to be clear on goal.

Leeds looked to draw level before halftime as Luis Sinisterra’s threatening shot was blocked by Gabriel, while Brenden Aaronson’s from long range strike was pushed away by Aaron Ramsdale.

Arsenal held on to tbeir slim 1-0 lead until the stoppage time when a late drama played out as referee Chris Kavanagh sent off Gabriel Jesus for kicking out at Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, awarding the hosts a penalty.

However, both decisions got overturned after Kavanagh reviewed the incident with the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

The Gunners are now four points clear at the top of the table as they continue their impressive start to the campaign which has seen them amass nine victories from 10 Premier League games.