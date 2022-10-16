By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA- Saitama Technology LLC has donated educational materials to more than 500 pupils in two schools in Kano State.

The company,a Dubai-based Android developer, distributed the materials to the pupils, identified to be from less privileged backgrounds in the state.

A statement to this effect, Monday, in Abuja,said:”At the presentation ceremony, the company’s representative, Mr. Abubakar Umar, said the effort was part of the company’s commitment to give back to education in the state and to encourage the students.”

“Saitama has kick-started its second wave of charitable donations to less privileged schools on the 6th of October, 2022. This is in pursuance of one of its objectives which is to promote an enabling environment and access to education around the globe.

“The donation of 200 school bags; 10,000 exercise books, writing materials and refreshments commenced with Yan Shana Primary School in Kano on 6th of October 2022.

“Another beneficiary of the donation is Unguwa Uku Model Primary School, Kano,” the statement read in part,”the statement explained.

According to the statement, the first phase of donation to schools was carried out in October 2021 in Kano.

“The second wave started in October of 2022 with a plan to expand the donations to as many schools as possible across the country,” he said.

It disclosed that similar donations had been carried out in Kenya, Dominican Republic and The Philippines.

“Saitama Technology LLC is a global community of committed individuals, building a platform that assists people in understanding money and integrating decentralised finance (DeFi) into their daily lives.

“As one of the fastest growing companies in the DeFi space and having Innovation as one of the key components in the company’s ecosystem, their flagship product (SaitaPro) which is a Decentralised Multichain Wallet allows users to exclusively own the keys to their assets and has a user-friendly features which facilitate the operations for users to swap, trade and stake their tokens, assets using a debit/credit card.

“The company is presently working on SaitaLogistics which is first of its kind crypto P2P system designed to handle all types of logistics using accurate Artificial Intelligence (AI) to determine the most convenient shipment option between parties,”the statement further read.