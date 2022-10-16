…says Dangote cement, Kogi state should settle rift peacefully

By Jimitota Onoyume

An international environmentalist and rights campaigner , Alhaji Musa Saidu has called on Tantita Security services Nigeria limited , TSSNL, operated by a former ex militant leader, Chief Ekpemupolo Government aka Tompolo to make public the names of oil thieves he claimed to have, saying it will strengthen the war against oil theft.

Alhaji Saidu who is Coordinator and Special Envoy, Ecology, and Marine, Africa of the International Rights Commission , IHRC, said Tompolo’s alleged recent discoveries of secret pipelines operated by oil thieves were posing more questions than answers for the ex militant leader , the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation limited, NNPC and some corporate stakeholders in the oil and gas sector.

Continuing, he said the pipelines obviously were not built over night, stressing that they had been visible to all before they were been tagged as secret pipelines discovered.

Saidu also spoke on the crisis between Kogi state House of Assembly and Dangote cement Plc in Obajana , saying the federal, Kogi state governments and Dangote should seek peaceful resolution of the matter.

Describing Kogi state as a business friendly state Saidu said those trying to allegedly politicise the whole issue should stop, adding that steps should also be taken to address the allegations of health challenges arising from industrial pollution.

“Those who want to politicise it are hypocrites. The community has right under natural law . For the community to go to the assembly is a show that they are matured. The management of the firm should go and meet the state and the federal government and settle it peacefully. Kogi state is very friendly to companies.

“The government should intervene for all to be settled peacefully. People should not politicise this. It is a simple thing that can be settled peacefully.”