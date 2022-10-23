By Biodun Busari

Russian missiles have caused more damage to Ukraine as energy and other facilities were destroyed plunging the war-torn country into blackouts on Saturday.

Reports said various regions are thrown into total darkness while Russian occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged civilians to evacuate.

According to Reuters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian attacks had struck on a “very wide” scale.

He, then vowed that his military would improve on an already good record of downing missiles with help from its partners.

As the war enters its start its eighth month tomorrow, coupled with approaching winter, the potential for freezing misery loomed as Russia continued to attack Ukraine’s power grid.

In Kherson, a target for Ukraine’s aggressive counterattack to the invasion Russian President Vladimir Putin launched on February 24, the occupation authorities instructed civilians to get out.

“Due to the tense situation at the front, the increased danger of massive shelling of the city and the threat of terrorist attacks, all civilians must immediately leave the city and cross to the (east) bank of the Dnipro!” occupation authorities posted on Telegram.

Thousands of civilians have left Kherson after warnings of a Ukrainian offensive to recapture the city.

At Oleshky on the opposite bank of the Dnipro, people were arriving by riverboat from Kherson, loaded with boxes, bags and pets. One woman carried a toddler under one arm and a dog under the other.

“I really didn’t want to (leave), I’m still in work,” one resident said. “We wanted to stay here in the region, but now we don’t know.”

Ukraine’s military said it was making gains as its forces moved south through the region, taking over at least two villages that have been abandoned by Russian troops.

