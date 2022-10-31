There have been a rumour making the rounds on social media that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhajis Atiku Abubakar used the diplomatic immunity of Governor Aminu Tambuwal to enter the United States of America.

Recall that Atiku is currently in America where he is meeting with stakeholders in the diaspora.

The parley with the Nigerians in the diaspora is in furtherance of his political campaign.

However, while the Wazirin Adamawa is still in US, rumours circulated the social media that the presidential candidate was able to enter US with the immunity of Governor Tambuwal.

It in a statement by the number one bestselling author and former presidential aide, Pastor Reno Omokri, he said it is silly for people to peddle such tissue of lies.

Pastor Omokri marvelled at the idea of someone even being gullible enough to believe such lies, noting that even US serving governors don’t have immunity in America.

Omokri have instances where serving heads of state and governors were arrested, tried and even convicted for breaking US laws.

His statement reads thus:

“On The Fake News Surrounding Waziri Atiku Abubakar’s US Trip

The idea that Waziri Atiku Abubakar used the diplomatic immunity of Governor Tambuwal to travel to America is just silly. Sadly, it was the number one trend on Twitter and Facebook yesterday (October 28, 2022), due to the paid activities of a certain political party.

Nigerian Governors have no immunity outside Nigeria. Which is why a serving Governor Alamieyeseigha was arrested in London. Even serving American Governors do not have immunity in America , which is why a serving Governor of Illinois, Rod Blagojevich, and a serving New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, were arrested, charged, and in the case of Blagojevich, convicted.

Even serving foreign heads of state, who break US and international law, can be arrested in the United States, which is why Manuel Noriega, a serving head of state of Panama, was arrested and tried in the US, where he served a prison sentence in Miami, Florida.

So, how can you believe the lie that Waziri Atiku used Governor Tanbuwal’s immunity to travel to the United States?

And the source of this lie, who is a known proxy of former Governor Peter Obi, based that immunity on the diplomatic passport held by Governor Tanbuwal? A cursory research would reveal that any former Vice President also holds a diplomatic passport on their own right.

That being the case, why would Waziri Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President of Nigeria, have to piggyback on Governor Aminu Tanbuwal’s diplomatic passport? It does not even make common sense.

Moreover, an investigation by any journalist would reveal that Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Governor Tambuwal did not travel together. They arrived into the United States on separate dates, via separate airport terminals, and in separate airplanes.

Additionally, even the fact of diplomatic immunity is not a defence in this particular instance (not that a defence is required, as both Waziri Atiku Abubakar and Governor Aminu Tanbuwal are persons of sterling character, who have broken no laws). By virtue of the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, holders of diplomatic passports can be prosecuted and jailed for crimes committed outside the country they are accredited to.

Finally, we have identified the source of this fake news and have passed on his details to US authorities. I will not say more than that at this time, as the matter is in their hands.

