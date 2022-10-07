.

By Paul Olayemi

As part of the twin events to support the global effort to eradicate polio at zero level ,

Rotary Club International, District 9141 which comprises of 4 States, Delta, Edo , Bayelsa and Rivers has pleaded with Nigerians to focus on those things that bring peace and unity to communities, rather than issues that tend to undermine the cohesion of the country.

The club also urged Nigerians to embrace peace and unity for the good of the country, stressing that citizens need to shun mundane issues of religious and ethnic inclination that tend to put asunder peace and national unity.

In a one day seminar held recently, in Sapele, with the theme: Polio Plus : Peace Building, Conflict Prevention/Resolution, the District Governor of Rotary International, District 9141 Rotarian Mightyman Aye Dikuro emphasized the importance of peace, conflict prevention and resolution at home, the workplace and in every facet of life, to promote understanding and build a better society.

Dikuro, while speaking at the seminar that was attended by over 400 Rotarians from across the states, stated that the nation has gone through turbulent times in the recent past, which must of a necessity be reversed for good adding that everyone need peace.

“As one of the activities to support the global effort to eradicate polio at zero level, as over three decades Rotary has been on the forefront for peacebuilding as one of the core areas which Rotary focus on” noting that when there is the peace it will go a long way to prevent violence.

“Let us avoid those fault lines and work towards cementing the fragmented culture and tradition of brotherhood in the society.”

He implored them to promote peace and unity in their domain rather than creating chaos or violent tools of division.

The District Polio plus Committee Chairman, District 9141, Rotarian Mojeed Momoh on his part said until every child is save, no child is save, insisting the seminar was put in place for awareness and advocacy to ensure that immunization takes place.

“With services projects, peace fellowships and scholarships, many have benefited from the effort to promote peace around the world,” Momoh said, adding that, despite the challenges encountered to discharged their duties, Rotary members have taken actions to promote peace in their various cluster community as peacemakers.

Rotarian Eseoghene Agbatutu,Delta State Polio plus Representative, who also spoke said the body is working hard to kick polio from the world “the target is being those who are below the age of one, so we are advocating that every single child be immunized and those that are not yet immunized we make sure they are immunized” adding that they will keep on preaching the message until every child is immunized and polio is finally eradicated.

Rotarian Ernest Atsenuwa,, Host Organising Committee Chairman, Rotarian Happy Mene and Rotarian Chijioke Peter, amongst others who Spoke applauded the District for organizing a seminar such as this expecially at this time when election is around the corner as the advocacy will go a long way to foster peace in the society as the fight against Polio is a Collective one which everyone must be part of.

They then call on parents to immunize their children expecially those below the age of One year as the world is becoming a global village.

