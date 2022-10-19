By Etop Ekanem

As part of this year’s project for girl-child empowerment, the Rotary Club of Lagos Island, District 9110 has began the vaccination of 2,000 girls against cervical cancer.

Speaking during the investiture ceremony of the 7th Prsident of Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Rotn Anant Sabat, the Ditrict Governor, Rotn Omotunde Lawson, said this year’s focus of the district is to empower the girl-child in various ways.

She said: “We will empower and enlighten the girls about cervical cancer, which is the only cancer that is preventable at vaccination, so the process is ongoing. We have started vaccinating many and the plan is to vaccinate about 2000 girls.”

Lawson enumerated some of the projects the club has undertaken, saying:“We have given sights to thousands of people that would have lost their sight through free surgeries. We have renovated schools, took part in water sanitation and hygiene projects. We have taken part in a lot of basic and educational projects, in health and child birth. A club like this that is made up of 90 percent of Indians is doing so much for communities in Nigeria.

“Apart from that, we have adopted Wesley School for the Deaf. We will give free screening and scanning. We have vocational empowerment for girls. We are going to train 300 girls in six different areas of vocational skills and empower them with start-up tools and they will also have the opportunityfor micro credit from our district.

“Rotary is an organisation that promotes peace and that is why we have seven universities in the world where men and women are trainned. We sponsor them for masters in peace building and conflict resolution. We believe that all over the world, peace is needed, not just peace as peace is the absence of war. We are talking about positive peace. We have started our own peace school, because it’s good to replicate all these happenings at university level right into the secondary so as to catch them young.”

Also speaking, President, Rotary Club of Lagos Island, Mr Anant Sabat, said: “Friends, as we embark on our journey in this imaginative year, every day has been a great day full of learning and gives us opportunity to shape us to face new exciting challenges on the way while serving society. That is the best thing that can happen to anyone, which help us to sharpen and improve our skills as a leader.

“From day one without losing any time, we have started working as per the goal and executed projects after projects with full spirit and humanity to serve humanity.”

He enumerated some of the projects undertaken so far to include blood donation camp at IHS Towers in Lagos; tree planting at Government College, Ikoyi; awareness seminar at Victoria Island Junior Secondary School, where no fewer that 500 students were educated on the importance of basic education, reading books and inspired them to help give basic education to those who do not have access to primary education and an interact club was formed in the school to ensure continuity and supervision.

“Our flagship project, ‘Mission for Vision’, helped many underprivileged people to regain vision through our free cataract surgery project. At our partner, Indo Eye Care Hospital, over 1000 surgeries are done in this phase and similar drives will be repeated throughout the year,” he said.

In his goodwill message, the Consul-General of India, Chandramouli Kern, congratulated the Rotary Club of Lagos Island for organising the investiture of the 7th president and induction of Board of Directors and felicitated with Sabat, his Board of Directors and wished them best for a highly successful tenure to serve humanity.