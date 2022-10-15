Roletta makes her music debut with the release of a 4 track EP titled All.So.Me a fusion of Afrobeats, R&B, House & Hip-Hop.

All four tracks were performed and written by the sultry singer while production on the project was handled by hit makers, Areaboi, Omeiza, and Scriipo formerly known as Gospel on the Beatz.

All.So.Me excels with its Afrofusion production, catchy lyrics and melodies that are authentic and relatable enough for viral TikTok clips and sing along on dance floors.

Alongside it’s release is the video of the first single Pon It. Shot by Gamz, Pon It video is an absolute pleasure to watch for its colour, dance moves and comic relief.

Patricia Unekwuojo Agada aka Roletta hails from Kogi State Nigeria, she fell in love with music at a young age her biggest inspirations are Brenda Fassie, Lucky Dube, Beyoncé, Rihanna, Jay-Z, Kanye West, Nicki Minaj Waje and 2Baba.

All.So.Me is distributed by Redlyn Records while co-executive produced by Roletta and Helen Abutu, Buckwyld Media COO.