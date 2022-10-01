.

By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

Armed robbers on Saturday attacked New Life Gospel Church, Sarikinoma, a suburb of Lokoja, the Kogi State capital.

The robbers in their tens were said to have come in at the early hours of the day and met some elders of the church who were holding vigil service.

Resident Pastor of the church, Pastor Ojo Olorunfemi who confirmed the incident said when they noticed three unknown men trying to force their way into Victory Primary School beside their church, they confronted the men and they left.

“Shortly after, some unknown men numbering up to about fifteen of them alongside the three that had come earlier invaded the Church premises, destroyed the windows and forced their way into the church building, hitting them with planks, broken bottles and stones, hurting the elderly men before they ran for their lives.

“Two of the church elders sustained several degrees of injury and have been rushed to an undisclosed hospital for treatment”.

Pastor Ojo said that the attackers, after unleashing their mayhem went away with some of the church properties, collected phones and cash leaving the church building with broken bottles, stones and planks and in shambles.

“While we scamper for safety, I went to the road to seek help from the vigilante in the area but were told that they had just gone on a patrol.

“The men were later caught by vigilantes as they tried to carry out another round of robbery in the area. Some of the perpetrators have been nabbed while others are at large”.

The clergy who eulogised the vigilante group, stressed that the Police have been contacted and had come to see the level of damage in the church.

He urged the Nigerians Police to intensify efforts to bring the perpetrators to book.

