By Steve Oko

The condition of both state and federal roads in Abia State has remained deplorable despite claims to the contrary vby Government.

Motorists and commuters plying the roads have continued to bemoan their ordeals.

From Ariaria section of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway to the Rivers border at Obigbo bridge has almost collapsed and remained impassable for some months now.

That section of the dual carriage way has been a serious death trap as motorists connecting Port Harcourt to Abia State now ply Owerrinta-Ngokpola- Etche route which is a longer route.

Port Harcourt Road inside Aba metropolis which is also a federal road has completely collapsed and residents of the area unable to access their homes.

Umuahia-Ikot Ekpene Road connecting South East with Akwa Ibom State is also in a sorry state although its rehabilitation has commenced.

The slow pace of the rehabilitation of the 50-kilometer road is rather nauseating despite the noise by the federal government.

Motorists plying the route may have to bemoan their fate for a long time to come as there is no sign the reprieve may come their way any time soon.

Umuahia-Bende-Ohafia- Arochukwu federal road appears to be the worst of all federal roads in Abia. The road has completely failed from Ihechiowa to Arochukwu, thus forcing people trying to get to Arochukwu from any part of Abia State to pass through Akwa Ibom State.

Even the connecting route was built by the Akwa Ibom State Government.

