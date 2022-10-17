By Ezra Ukanwa

THE National Coordinator Green Assembly Initiative Comrade Duke Alamboye has advised Nigerians to vote for the standard flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Alamboye, in a statement made available to VANGUARD, in Abuja, said Atiku and Okowa have the required blueprint for reviving the country if given the opportunity to serve.

He expressed optimism that Atiku would promote true federalism and drive national cohesion.

He, however, called on “Nigerians home and abroad who are concerned about the current state of insecurity, economic challenges, infrastructural decay, poverty among other myriad of challenges benefiting the Nation to come together and support the Atiku and Okowa who are poised, passionate and ready with a blueprint for reviving the country and sailing her to the longed for pedestal”, he added.

“If you study the five point agenda of the PDP standard bearer, which starts with Restoring Nigeria’s unity through equity, social justice and cooperation you’ll have hope for the unity and patriotism in the country and as a person who has hidden his love for Nigeria as the unifier, when he emerges President the ethnic agitations from lopsided representations would be old story”, he said.

The statement further reads: “Atiku has boldly promised to promote true a federal system which would provide strong Federal government to guarantee national unity while allowing the federating units to set their own priorities, also promising to build a strong, resilient and prosperous economy that’s create jobs and lifts people out of poverty while spearheading education reform that will be driven by innovation, science and technology.

“The vice presidential candidate Dr Ifeanyi okowa has also demonstrated a great deal of capacity with the great job he has done in Delta State which has reassured us that a PDP led government in 2023 will see a turnaround in the country.

“Dr. Okowa has also highlighted his drive to see Nigeria work, reiterating this during the just concluded Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria Annual conference, Where he called for state police. He maintains that the creation of state police will be a way of reducing the crime rate and further help address insecurity in Nigeria.

“He found it unfortunate that the federal government had remained indifferent on the issue and assured that a PDP led federal government will empower states to run their separate police system.”

“The vice-presidential candidate reaffirmed that a PDP government in the country would ensure that some powers were devolved to the states for better development of all areas in the country and he added that to attract and stimulate investment in the country, a PDP led government would address the energy problem and other malignant infrastructure setbacks in the country.

“Mr Okowa has proved to us all ,beyond any doubt, that the best of us, is when we devote our time, resources and every energy we can ever muster for a supreme goal of making Nigeria greater again and shape a new history through a renew commitment that will be provided by a PDP led government in 2023.

“All I have mentioned are the reasons why after interrogating all the Candidates for the forthcoming elections, we endorsed The Atiku and Okowa Mandate at the International Youth Day celebration 2022.”