Says he won’t fight Wike over contentious Exec Order 21

By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

GOVERNORSHIP candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) for the 2033 elections in Rivers state, Sen Magnus Abe, yesterday chided successive administrations in the state for limiting interventions against perennial floodings to sharing of palliatives to victims.

At a thanksgiving at the St. Paul Cathedral, Port Harcourt, to dedicate his 2023 Governorship Campaigns, Abe assured of a permanent solution to destructive floods in Rivers while empathizing with teeming flood victims currently displaced in hardest hit Abua/Odual, Ahoada West and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGAs in the Orashi region of the state.

The SDP governorship hopeful said, “We must find permanent solution to flood in Rivers. Every human challenge has a permanent solution. We cannot keep sharing mattress and rice every year to flood victims.

“We cannot continue to do same thing every time and expect a different result. We will not play politics with everything. There are things that are beyond politics and so we commend the Rivers State Government for the prompt response to the (flood) issue.”

On Governor Nyesom Wike’s Executive Order 21, compelling those to hold election rallies in Rivers public schools to pay N5Million venue fee, Abe said he won’t join issues with anyone, and would rather focus on building a united and prosperous Rivers state of equal opportunities for all.

“We will revamp public transportation in Rivers State. We will serve those who elected us before ourselves. We will acquired air conditioned buses and subsidize them to transporters for the good of Rivers people.

“We must run a government with targets, so that we will know if we are moving forward or backward. Whether in the power sector, education or sundry priorities, our campaign will be issue based, target based. We will win by the grace of God.

“A lot of you know the efforts that were made to frustrate us. We have the ticket, we are on the ballot, we will contest and win. It was not easy but we thank God we are on the ballot. We have dedicated our campaign and journey to God and we are moving forward with confident that God is with us.”

The Bishop, Diocese of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo, who prayed for Abe and his team, commended, “The Senator as he has come to offer thanks before his campaign. As you go God will be with you. There shall be no accident, the peace of God shall be with you.”