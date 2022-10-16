cultists

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

A suspected cultist, Quadri Agbefawo, has been killed by members of a rival cult group, ‘Aiye Confraternity.’

It was gathered that the deceased was a member of the Eiye Confraternity.

Findings showed that the rival group killed Agbefawo around Abaku area, Osogbo, around 2 pm on Saturday.

A police source hinted that the deceased was on the wanted list of the special anti-cultism squad osogbo before his death for cultism and armed robbery case.

However, the spokesperson of the state police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident, saying the cultist was killed on Saturday.