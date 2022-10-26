By Ada Osadebe

American media franchise, Marvel has confirmed that Barbadian singer, Rihanna will be dropping a new track on Friday for its upcoming and highly anticipated film, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Vanguard earlier reported, Marvel released a new trailer, showing a clear view of the new Black Panther in action.

A short clip shared by Marvel on their Twitter page on Wednesday, shows the Wakanda Forever title transitioning to an “R” graphic with the date October 28th, 2022, which comes just weeks before the film hits theaters on November 11.

According to Hypebeat, Rihanna had recorded two songs for the Black Panther Wakanda Forever soundtrack, one of which is said to be the film’s end credits song.

Rihanna’s Black Panther songs will mark her first solo material in nearly seven years. Aside from a guest spot on PartyNextDoor’s 2020 single ‘Believe It’, the singer was last heard on her 2016 album ‘Anti’. She’s consistently teased new music over the past six years, though, and next February, she’ll return to the stage to headline the halftime show at the 2023 Super Bowl.

