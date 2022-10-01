Real estate firm, Riel Homes have unveiled Nigerian gospel musicians, Chigozie Wisdom and Ibitayo Jeje, as its brand ambassadors.

Speaking at the unveiling, Kolade Adepoju, CEO, Riel Homes, said his decision to work with these people is because they are known for integrity.

His words: “One of our core values as a company is integrity and we believe that both of them coming on board will be of great impact to our business. These two massive forces are coming together to ignite the spark in our brand”.

A real estate and asset management company based in Lagos, Nigeria, Riel Homes is passionate about making renewable, green and smart home available in Nigeria and beyond.

Jeje and Wisdom are optimistic that their “collaboration with Riel Homes will create awareness and make a paradigm shift in the real estate sector”.

