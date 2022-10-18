APC chieftain, Hon Obidike Chukwuebuka has called on the Federal Government to act on the NBA report by revitalizing the Calabar, Warri, Onitsha and Portharcourt terminals.

Hon Obidike who made this statement during an economic summit in Victoria island, Lagos state on Monday, 17th October said, “Lagos is exsanguinating the economy of the Nigerian sister states. According to the recent report by NBS on the 2021 IGR of the respective states in Nigeria calls for an urgent need to decongest lagos seaports.

“Lagos accounted for 39.7% (#753.6 billion) of the entire IGR, while the FCT, Rivers came distant 2nd and 3rd at 7% & 6.5% respectively. A close look at the report further disclosed that the surrounding Lagos states like Ogun showed marked viability.”

He said that Nigerian two major port terminals (Tin Can Island port complex and Lagos port complex) all in Lagos account for 86.9% of all our importations. NPA should act on the NBA report by revitalizing the calabar, warri, onitsha and Portharcourt terminals, Obidike concluded