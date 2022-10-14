By Adegboyega Adeleye

Sensational rapper, Emeka Akumefule ‘Blaqbonez’ released a groundbreaking creative work of art, wherein he humorously mirrored a plethora of Afrobeats superstars in his co-directed visuals for new single ‘Back In Uni’ featuring international music producer JAE5.

The 26-year-old makes his directorial debut as a co-director alongside Perliks.

Blaqbonez who is renowned for his humorous personality shows his amazing skills once again in the creative video by mirroring musical characters.

In a comical way, he mimics Wizkid in ‘Bad To Me’, Ruger in ‘Girlfriend, Ayra Starr in ‘Rush’, Asake’s famous church scene in Bandana as well as Oxlade’s KULOSA performance, Burna Boy, Portable, BNXN, and skit-maker, Cater Efe.

The video opens up with a scene where Blaqbonez gatecrashes the wedding party of an ex-girlfriend from the university before the creative parody of mirroring personalities of different artists.

Blaqbonez mirrors the following Afrobeats superstars/ creative personalities:

Wizkid’s ‘Bad to Me’ floral cover art

Blaqbonez opens the cinematic visuals with a scene where he gatecrashes a wedding party of an ex-girlfriend from the university. He steals a strand of flower from the bride’s bouquet, poses with the flower by mimicking Wizkid in ‘Bad to Me’, and returns it which leaves everyone shocked. ‘Bad to Me’ Indeed.

A few awkward moments later, the bride does her bouquet toss and hopes it falls to the next person supposedly expected “next” to walk down the aisle and the bouquet falls to Blackbonez which triggered angry reactions from other single ladies.

Oxlade’s KULOSA Performance

Blaqbonez moves from the ‘Bad to me’ flower scene to act as an artist painting a beautiful lady. Surprisingly, he also paints himself in a scene where he mirrors Oxlade’s KULOSA-One Colours Show. He mimics the singer’s live performance and gesticulations of the song at Colors Studio beside a green screen, a white ribbon microphone, and his attire.

Blaqbonez wears a black sleeveless leather jacket, black trousers, eyeglasses, left-hand tatoo, and wrist chains (chain-bracelet). He fails to capture Oxlade’s black bot with red stripes opting for a grey boot.

Another amusing part shows a lady ready to cut off the ribbon microphone with a pair of scissors.

Burna Boy’s photoshoot for Dazed magazine cover

A sexy lady appears for a photo shoot and the cameraman takes her beautiful shots. He mimics Burna Boy’s photoshoot for Dazed magazine cover holding a small television where he watches the lady. he wears the same long black trousers and haircut as Burna Boy.

Portable’s song-writing for ‘Azaman’

He mimicks Portable songwriting- ‘Dem go rip you’ advice and his humorous ‘shoulder pad’ bragging as well as his clownery.

Cater-Efe comedy skit

The only person he used another character to mimic was Cater Efe. Carter Efe’s powder look in one of his popular comedy skits in a white singlet was mirrored quite perfectly.

Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ video

He mimics Ruger’s ‘Girlfriend’ music video look, famous for his eye patch, pink hair, white singlet with lipstick stains

Ayra Starr’s Rush

He mimics Ayra Starr’s blonde wig, eyeglasses, noserings, chains as he pours overflowing water in a glass cup in a swimming pool.

Asake’s Bandana scene

Blaqbonez mimics Asake’s grills and church scene in ‘Bandana’. He walks into the church in a simillar attire as Asake wore in Bandana video.

BNXN vs Ruger rift

no need for beef 😉 pic.twitter.com/HA7iE18MnW — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) October 13, 2022

He shares their video vixen saying at the end of the video ‘You people should stop fighting , we can always share’

Watch the official video here:

Blaqbonez predicted the success of his video on his twitter handle even before the official release.

He tweeted: ‘My video would be on everybody’s whatsapp stories, snapchat, you’d try to run from the video but you won’t be able to, it’d be used as memes by your mum, your dad would ask you about me angrily that you didn’t put him on since. this would be a definitive moment this year ‘

my video would be on everybody’s whatsapp stories, snapchat, you’d try to run from the video but you won’t be able to, it’d be used as memes by your mum, your dad would ask you about me angrily that you didn’t put him on since. this would be a definitive moment this year ! — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) October 11, 2022

In the less than four-minute video, the Chocolate City signee reflected on life experiences during his stay at Obafemi Awolowo University as well as his past relationships. He sings: ‘All the lies I told them girlie, Goddamn I’m way too reckless, My girlfriend way back in Uni, Some things she’ll never know’.

He also explores his escapades where he was a notorious philanderer who broke the hearts of many ladies. He sings- ‘All the hearts I broke in Lekki, Only God fit protect me, All the lies I told them girlie’

The Chocolate City signee released the song last Friday and recently joked about the directing process on social media.

He announced his plans to direct the visuals after renowned video director, TG Omori charged him $30,000 for the job.

‘Back In Uni’ is one of the lead singles from Blaqbonez’s upcoming sophomore studio album “Young Preacher”.