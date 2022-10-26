By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-THE apex socio-cultural non-political organisation of the Ijaw ethnic nationality, Ijaw National Congress, INC, has chided the federal government for neglecting the people of the Niger Delta states affected by the flood, stressing that resource control and true fiscal federalism remains the panacea to tackling flooding and other problems facing the Ijaw ethnic nationality and the Niger Delta.

The President of INC, Prof Benjamin Okaba, stated this when he led some national executive members including National Secretary INC, Ebipamowei Wodu, National Financial Secretary, Chief Kennedy Odiowei, National Legal Adviser, Mrs. Bomo Fetepigi, National Welfare Secretary, Mrs Peremo Opiah, and the Chairman of INC Central Zone, Doodei Week, to empathize and presents food stuffs and other relief materials to Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, in various camps in Bayelsa and Delta States.

He said it is sad that the federal government has shown no concern to the plight of Ijaw people and other Niger Delta states, saying that the flood has exposed the failures of governments over the years to address the issues of environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

His words: “We thank God that it is not worse than this, this is a national disaster because many parts of the country are affected by this, it is also a natural disaster to a large extent because it has to deal with factors that are beyond us.

“To another extent too, it has also exposed the failures of our governments over years to address the issues of environmental degradation in the Niger Delta.

“We use this opportunity to say it again that what Ijaw nation needs is the control and the management of our resources. If the oil found in our lands is properly used we will not be facing these problems.

“Our voice shall continue to be loud and we need all your support, that going forward, we need the management of our resources alone by us through the principle of fiscal federalism that we can solve this and many other problems we face in this country.

“It is very sad and unfortunate that the federal government has not shown any interest, it is very pathetic and shows the type of neglect we have suffered in the hands of these people. Yes the oil can move, our resources can move yet relief materials cannot move to Bayelsa State. It is unfortunate.”

In their separate remarks, the Commandant of IDP Camp Ox-bow Lake in Bayelsa State and IDP Camp in Patani, Delta State, Mrs Koki-Obiyai and Ladien Omiebi respectively, commended the INC for their kind gestures and call on the federal government and other spirited individuals to come to their aid, noting that the camps are witnessing influx of displaced persons daily.

