RESIDENTS of Anaku, the headquarters of Ayamelum local government area of Anambra State have been trapped as flood has submerged the community and its environs.

Motorists, residents and visitors to the area could not drive out of the area as the flood overflew the Onitsha/Otuocha/Ayamelum road that leads to the area

The affected people yesterday called on the state government and other good-spirited individuals to come to their rescue by sending boats to evacuate them as that is the only means left to save their lives.

Although one of the residents, Mr. Paul Nwauba said the flood was an annual occurrence that required a permanent solution, he requested for boats to be sent to the town immediately so as to save people’s lives.

He said: “We have been experiencing this flood every year, but it is worse now as it has submerged the Onitsha/Ayamelum road, thereby trapping those at the local government area, particularly Anaku.

The Ezu river has been submerged too, and the river covered by flood, thereby making it impassable for travellers and residents”..

“Vehicles, including commercial ones that were in Anaku motor park to evacuate farm produce have been trapped for days and as we speak, there is no escape route out of the flood.”

Another resident Mr. John Anibogu said farmers in the area have lost most of their farm produce to the rampaging flood and called on the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA, to send boats to ferry the trapped people out of the place.

Elsewhere at Odekpe in Ogbaru local government area, the people have been lamenting the devastating flood that had sacked most of the residents.

According to a resident, Comrade Peter Okala, many people sleep in rooms that are flooded, while some people construct platforms with planks on which they sleep.

“I swim to and from my house on daily basis with my family. This is not an ideal situation for the people. Unless a permanent solution is put in place, the residents will continue to suffer this every year”, he said.

