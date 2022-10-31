By Ada Osadebe

As the National Population Commission (NPC) begins the e-recruitment of ad-hoc staff, there are certain requirements that applicants must fulfil to apply for the job.

NPC said on Monday that it wants to recruit 25 million ad-hoc workers for the 2023 population census exercise as released by the Census Manager, Inuwa Jalingo, in Abuja.

However, below are the certain requirements that prospective employees must fulfil before going to the NPC portal as Jalingo said the process has to be competitive, reliable and transparent.

The prospective NPC ad-hoc staff must have a valid National Identification Number (NIN)

The unique NIN number identifies one for life and is issued by NIMC after enrolment. It is used to match one’s biometric data and other details in the National Identity Database during verification and authentication, so a candidate who doesn’t have his/her NIN number can’t enrol.

The applicant must also have a functional Gmail Account

With a functional Gmail account, such a candidate will have access to get important messages passed across to him/her.

The prospect must have a valid and functional phone number

When a candidate does not have a functional phone, it will be hard for a such candidate to be reached or called.

The prospect must have an operational commercial bank account (No student/NYSC Account)

This implies that such a candidate should not have a student account or NYSC Account, whatever account one chooses to provide must not be any of these two.

The prospect must have valid educational qualifications

Educational qualifications refer to the official confirmation, usually in the form of a certificate, diploma, or degree, certifying the successful completion of an education program or a stage of a program, so such a candidate must have certificates such as a Secondary diploma, high school diploma, Bachelor’s degree, Master’s degree or Doctorate degree.

The prospect must be knowledgeable on how to use computers, tablets and smartphones

The applicant will work with the computer to generate data, store and process them, and as such must be computer literate.

