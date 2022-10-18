…call for direct flights between both countries

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives under the aegis of the Nigerian Parliamentary Isreal Allies Caucus (NPIAC), yesterday, said they were working to realize greater ties with Isreal in legislative, economic, security areas.

Other spheres of common interests also included aviation, diplomacy, agriculture, renewable energy, youth development, technology, and innovation.

The also called for direct flights between the nation of Isreal and Nigeria.

The came on the heels of the formal inauguration of the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus to be marked under the theme “Stronger Together-Forging Ahead to help deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Isreal”.

In a press conference on Tuesday, the chairperson of NPIAC, Hon. Ossai Nicholas Ossai flanked by some members including NPIAC Nigerian Director, Rev. (Barr) Mrs Sally William-Chinebu said the group was also a member of the Global Isreal Allies Caucus.

According to him, the Israel Allies Caucuses were parliamentary groups in over 50 parliaments worldwide.

He said: “The Israel Allies Caucuses are parliamentary groups in over 50 parliaments worldwide including the United States Congress, the Israeli Knesset Parliament, the United Kingdom, and the Parliaments of Canada

amongst many others.

“Israel Allies Caucuses consist of parliamentarians from a wide range of

political parties, various religious or philosophical convictions, ethnic

backgrounds, professional orientations, and interests.

“The Caucus deploys the instruments of advocacy, faith-based diplomacy,

and policy dialogues to support good diplomatic relations with the State of

Israel.

“The Caucus strongly recognizes the spiritual importance of the State of Israel to the Christian Faith and believes that the rebirth of Israel in 1948, captured the imagination of men and women of faith worldwide. The modern state of Israel is the fulﬁlment of the prophetic promises of God not just to the land of Israel but to God’s people all over the world.

“The formal inauguration of the Nigerian Parliamentary Israel Allies Caucus

will be celebrated under the theme: Stronger Together-Forging Ahead to help deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Israel and promote collaboration and cooperation in areas of parliamentary exchanges, peace-building, agriculture, renewable energy, youth development, technology, and innovation.

“The Caucus will also support cooperation in the areas of aviation, security, ensure better parliamentary/legislative exchanges, and promote direct flights between Nigeria and Israel to strengthen economic development, trade, investments, and spiritual fulfilment of Nigerians.

“The Work of the Caucus includes: Legislation that prevents anti—semitism or any sentiments against Israel as a nation and Nigeria as a republic; the right of the Jewish people to live in Israel which defines itself as a Jewish State, in peace and security, With the right to defensible borders; the road to peace as a result of direct negotiations between the parties living in the region, as laid out in international agreements; a greater role for Nigeria in the international arena; promotion of democracy in Nigeria and support for freedom, peace, social justice, rule of law, and electoral Integrity; and the advancement and development of political, military, cultural, educational, sports, scientific, and economic ties between Nigeria and the state of Israel.”

Ossai added that “the program will witness the formal inauguration of over 40 national assembly members drawn from across party lines and will be attended by the Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, representatives and the executive and legislative arms of government, members of the diplomatic community, religious leaders, lovers of Israel and the general public.”