…as Wase rejoices with Nigerians

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives has congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the 62nd Independence Anniversary of the nation, urging them to unite and forge a common front to salvage our country from the political and economic stranglehold of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement by the minority leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu on Saturday, the caucus charged the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and all the authorities to ensure that credible elections were conducted in 2023.

“On such an auspicious occasion, the Minority Caucus again salutes the resilience and commitment of Nigerians towards national peace and development, despite the torments of economic hardship, depilated infrastructure, escalated insecurity, relentless acts of terrorism, state-backed abuses and violations occasioned by the misrule of the incompetent, corrupt and divisive APC.

“In the last seven years, Nigerians have passed through the most harrowing period in our national history during which they have been subjected to life-discounting experiences including the erosion of personal liberty and freedom, in defilement of the very essence of Independence under a democratic framework.

“It is against this backdrop that we must approach the 2023 general elections with undiluted determination to redeem and salvage our nation by ousting the APC and democratically enthroning a purposeful and people-oriented government, come May 29 2023.

“Our Caucus, therefore, urges the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and the other democratic institutions to put all mechanisms in place to ensure peaceful, free, fair and credible elections in 2023.

“Furthermore, Independence Day presents to leaders at all levels the occasion to jettison all anti-people inclinations and rededicate themselves to selfless service in such a way that Nigerians can benefit from the abundant human and natural resources bestowed on our nation by God.

“The Minority Caucus calls on the Federal Government to use this occasion to take more drastic steps to rescue our compatriots who are still languishing in terrorist dens, including the remaining victims of the Abuja/Kaduna train terrorist attack.

“The Caucus also calls on the Federal Government to speedily address the issue of the prolonged strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) so that our children in public universities can return to their studies.

“On our part, the Minority Caucus restates our commitment towards using all legislative instruments at our disposal in protecting the interest and wellbeing of Nigerians at all times.

“The Minority Caucus applauds Nigerians and wishes our nation a happy independence anniversary”, the statement stated.

Similarly, the Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase also congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of its 62nd independence anniversary.

In a message to mark the 62nd Independence anniversary of Nigeria, Wase urged the citizenry not to despair, but to keep hope alive in the quest to build a prosperous nation and sustain the legacies of our founding fathers.

The Deputy Speaker said though the country is passing through security and economic challenges, there is the need for all citizens to continue to support the efforts of the federal government in its quest to banquet a nation of our dreams.

“We have come a long way as one and indivisible country, I urged all Nigerians to keep the hope alive and pray for the country especially as we move towards the 2023 general elections”, he said.

He, however, expressed optimism that the country will surmount all the security and economic challenges and enthrone a united Nigeria full of hopes and dreams.

The Deputy Speaker, while rejoicing with President Muhammadu Buhari and the entire nation, called on Nigerians not to relent in their prayers to keep the nation on the part of prosperity.

