Aare Afe Babalola

LAST week, I published my reaction to some of the comments I received on my articles on “the race to eradicate man from planet earth through nuclear and chemical weapons”. This week, I will publish my second round of replies to the burning issue on the possibility of man’s eradication from planet earth any time from now.

Segun Aiyegbusi <[email protected]>: I appreciate your brilliant contribution and reaction to my articles on the “the race to eradicate man from planet earth through nuclear and chemical weapons”. I must confess that there is not much I can, with advantage, add to your brilliant contribution. We seem to be of the same mind on the issues in controversy. I am therefore persuaded to publish in full your contribution dated October 2022 for the benefit of humanity at large:

Dear Sir, I first of all want to congratulate and rejoice with you on God’s goodness in your life! You are indeed an inspiration and I pray God will guide and keep you in good health and sound mind for many more years. I have read your write up, and I couldn’t agree with the headline even more. It is as if the world has gone totally mad. The events in Ukraine, to my mind, it’s almost as if the Western world is begging for a world war.

I must say that Russia is behaving very badly no doubt about that. But any discerning, neutral mind will know that America and the so-called West have played a role in this problem. The events of 2014, where American officials are on record encouraging the overthrow of former Ukrainian President Yanukovich are fresh in my mind (apart from the minds of the so-called mainstream media).

Putin has always said Ukraine is a red line. The question I ask is what did the West put in Ukraine that they are looking for? Even respected former Secretary of State, Henry Kissinger, who was born in Germany with his deep insight has always said Ukraine is a red line for Russia, and advocated for negotiations. I suppose sir, where I am going is: granted Russia miscalculated big time by trying to swallow a whole country.

I am sure if they only took the disputed Donbas, Luhansk regions, etc., the backlash won’t have been this bad. America and the west are pumping Ukraine full of weapons, like a madman is being pumped full of steroids. What baffles me is that even if this is being done, there is not a similar alternate effort by the diplomatic giants, ie America and the West on the diplomatic front to put pressure on Russia and Ukraine to negotiate (carrot and stick approach). There is all this talk of defeating Russia!

A county that has over 6000 nuclear warheads!! Even a small rat backed into a corner will bite!! Well, I pray the world will come to its senses before it becomes too late. In a nuclear war there are no winners. The whole planet loses. Like you said sir, never before in world history have I seen what is going on, a race towards self-destruction. Even the arming of Afghanistan by America during the Afghan war was largely covert. May God help us all. Shalom….

Cajetan C. Okehie: You suggested that I should send copies of my write-up on this important subject to leaders and heads of government who possess nuclear weapon through their Ambassadors and High Commissioners in Nigeria and also to religious leaders in the world.

My response: Thank you for your brilliant suggestions. I assure you that at the conclusion of these series, I will compile the articles, comments and responses and do exactly as you suggested.

Roman Iliya <[email protected]>: Thank you for your suggestions that the world powers and G8 nations should urgently intervene in Russia and Ukraine dispute before it is too late. The Oxford Dictionary defines the word “intervene” as “come between people so as to prevent or alter a situation or intercede”. To me, the parties must be willing and ready to accept an intervention from third parties to settle a dispute.

Many European and American leaders, including the Pope, have made frantic efforts to persuade President Putin to stop the war and settle amicably with Ukraine but he turned down their suggestions. The International Court in The Hague also ruled that Putin should stop the aggression. Again he refused. The United Nations General Assembly also met and recommended amicable settlement. Putin ignored the advice.

I recall that in spite of the killing of millions of innocent people in the First and Second World Wars, world leaders belatedly settled amicably. Unfortunately, there was nothing anybody could do about the millions of people who had been killed. They died in vain. Those countries which possess nuclear weapon and those who do not have nuclear weapon are going to be affected if there is nuclear warfare.

Unfortunately Africa, where no country possesses nuclear weapon, will also be adversely affected. Putin has threatened to use nuclear weapon. In line with your suggestion, I appeal to the African Leaders who seem to be indifferent to wade in as a body to allow peace to reign in the world.

Oyoma David <[email protected]>: I hereby reproduce the contribution of Oyoma David where he asked the question: “Will mankind eventually annihilate themselves from the face of the earth?” Thank you, thank you so much. I must confess that this article is very expository, and very timely. I read the first part and ever since have been waiting anxiously for this part two.

All I will say is that you actually touched the very challenging question facing modern man which is: ‘will mankind eventually annihilate themselves from the face of Earth’? As it stands now we are very close to that global threat and apocalypse by own selfish pride and quest for power. i pray that may God never allow mankind to take the path of self destruct.Thank you once again for this timely article. God bless.

My response: My position is that we are indeed very close to that global threat brought about by our selfish pride and quest for power. The future is in our hands and not only in prayer.

Gabriel Uver <[email protected]>: Mr. Uver wants leaders to come together as a family and make peace.

My response: I agree with your suggestion. As I said earlier, African leaders should not be indifferent.

Funso Irede-Daniels <[email protected]: Re: Nuclear and chemical weapon to eradicate man. Thank you for your prayerful contribution which I reproduce in full:

Very well said sir! Thank you for voicing your wisdom which is still very much needed globally. Sir, the challenge that has bedevilled us is selfishness and unholy drive and hunger for control. This has led and is still leading man to destroy the only habitable environment created by His Creator for him. Sir, even if the other planet that man is seeking is “habitable” (which I doubt), it can not contain us and can never be suitable. Also like you said, not all can afford it.

My response: If leaders including African leaders can persuade Putin to stop the war and embrace peaceful settlement, your conclusion that we should prepare our minds to meet with our saviour soonest may be averted.

