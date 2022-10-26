By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian singer, Rema has met up with PSG stars Neymar Jr, Hakimi, Kimpembe, and Marquinhos in Paris.

The 22-year-old is currently in Paris for a show, and he took the chance to visit PSG stars at Parc des Princes as he attended the match between PSG and Maccaibi Haifa which ended 7-2 in favour of PSG.

In a video posted by Rema on his Instagram story, the singer could be seen exchanging pleasantries and taking pictures with PSG footballers Neymar, Hakimi, Kimpembe, and Marquinhos.

In the same video, the moment Hakimi gave his shirt was also captured.

