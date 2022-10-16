By Esther Onyegbula & Matthew Johnson

Second Chance Care Foundation, a non-governmental organization based in Lagos says it is bringing industry experts, thought leaders and sundry stakeholders together for its conference to redefine leadership.

The leadership conference, which is already in its 7th edition, according to the organizers, is designed to nurture present and future generations of leaders in all facets of human endeavour.

This year’s edition titled ‘The African Edition’ is aimed to dress the seeming lack of visionary and purposeful leadership in almost all sectors of Nigeria’s s economy. The main objective has always been to stimulate, equip and challenge the mind, will and intellect of participants towards leadership.

“For that reason, seasoned speakers considered as thought leaders and culture shapers who are result oriented in their fields of endeavour have been chosen,” Mark Idiahi, founder and CEO of the foundation, said at a press briefing in Lagos.

“This year, we are redefining Leadership and its role in the economy. Africa, most especially Nigeria, has become a land that can not export goods but rather exports her brains and brilliant minds. To put things in perspective, over 33,000 Doctors and Medical Consultants left the shores of Nigeria for greener pastures in 2021,” he added.

“It may interest you to know that it is based on these reasons and many more that Second Chance Care Foundation plans to unveil a Pan-African magazine with a major focus on changing this age-long narrative,” he said.

Furthermore, Idahi said “as a youth-focused organization, we have dedicated this year’s conference to motivate Nigerian youths to actively participate in the democratic process, register for the election, and cast their votes.

“To achieve a good result, we are seeking to collaborate with relevant stakeholders interested in improving and ensuring that democracy works in Nigeria.”

Also speaking at the press briefing, Jim Lawson Moses, director of programs, at 2nd Chance Care Foundation, said “Africans are not being celebrated. We are referred to as the Dark Continent and we can’t continue with that narrative.

“That is why we want to ensure that we change the status quo with the future leadership conference. We’ve gone ahead to come up with a media outfit, the Africa future magazine to ensure that we begin to showcase what Africans are doing,” he said.

Also, Myles Leadership University would be having a master class for interested participants at the Future Leadership Conference 2022 scheduled to take place on October 28, at Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos..