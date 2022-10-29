By Efosa Taiwo

On-form Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen bagged a hat-trick in Napoli’s 4-0 victory over Sassuolo in the Italian Serie A on Saturday.

Osimhen who has been in red-hot form since returning from injury opened the scoring for his side just four minutes into the game.

The 23-year-old then grabbed his second in the 19th minute with a calm finish to put Napoli two goals up.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia who was instrumental in the Osimhen’s first two goals ensured the Naples-based team went into the break with a 3-0 lead after connecting a Mario Rui’s cross.

Resolute Osimhen then completed his hat-trick in the 78th minute when he spotted the goalkeeper off his line and he lobbied the ball over him and into the back of the net.

The win takes Napoli six-points clear on the log as they extended their club-record winning streak to 13 matches.

RELATED NEWS