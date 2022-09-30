By Moses Nosike

The 2022 RealityLife Magazine Conference and Awards RELCA have been scheduled to hold on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Alausa Ikeja, Lagos State.

The award is an annual event aimed at celebrating individuals and organisations, who against all odds have ensured food security in Nigeria and with their immeasurable and relentless efforts in ensuring there is food for Nigerians to buy in different markets across the country.

According to the organiser, Oghenemairo Adegeye, we have put all parameters necessary in place and the award is iconic and first of its kind as we are set to appreciate agribusiness enterprise.

“The choice of this year’s awardees is based on various research carried out and polls drawn by well-meaning industry payers.

The conference will also serve as a platform for discussions on vital issues in relation to food sufficiency, food security, technology and agriBusiness.

Nigerians expected to receive the RELCA awards include; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Kebbi State Governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Governor of Ondo State, Seyi Makinde, Governor of Oyo State, Prince Wale Oyekoya (Bama Farms). Lucas Niji, Chief Executive Officer, Niji Farms, Shola Ladoja, founder of Simply Green, ADEOLA Odedina, Commissioner for Agriculture, Ogun State, Aare Afe Babalola Farms, Onyeka Akumah- Chief Executive Officer, Farm Crowdy, Victoria Madedor, Saheed Oshin, Cosmos Oluwafemi Olumuyiwa, Ekundayo Cornssava, Bridget Okonofua, Lead Unique Ventures, Mosunmola Umoru, founder & CR, Honeysuckles PTL, Sterling Bank Plc, Toyota Hilux of Toyota Nigeria Ltd, Ajibola Adebutu, Chief Executive Officer, JB Farms, Jibayo Adeyeye, Nibanola Farms, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, former president of Nigeria.

Guests expected to grace the occasion include Sir Keshington Adebutu, Father of the day while Governor Sanwo Olu, governor of Lagos State is the host. Others include Igo Isaiah Ogbu, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, Dele Olanubi, while Farouk Rabiu Mudi, President all Farmers Association will be the guest speaker among others.

