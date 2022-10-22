By Efosa Taiwo

Two late goals from Lucas Vazquez and Federico Valverde were enough to see Real Madrid sink Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday.

Luka Modric had opened the scoring for the Los Blancos in the fifth minute of the game but Argentine and Sevilla talisman Erik Lamela cancelled out the goal in the 55th minute to draw level.

With less than 12 minutes to the end of the game, substitutes Vazquez slotted home from close range after some exquisite exchanges between Vinicius and Marco Asensio.

Valverde then put the game to bed with a strike from the edge of the box to secure Madrid’s 10th win out of 11 matches and extend their unbeaten run in all competitions.

The win also saw them go six points clear off Barcelona who take on Athletic Bilbao on Sunday at the Camp Nou.