By Efosa Taiwo

Real Madrid have dropped their first points of the season after a 1-1 draw with Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday.

Vinicius Junior put the host ahead in the 42nd minute with a right-footed shot from long range after being assisted by David Alaba.

The visitors, however, drew level in the second half as Kiki Garcia headed home from the centre of the box.

David Garcia got sent off in the 78th minute after preventing a clear goalscoring opportunity.

Benzema stepped up to the spot, but the striker saw his effort smack against the top of the crossbar and go behind, as Herrera breathed a sigh of relief in the Osasuna goal.

Ten-man Osasuna saw out the remainder of the game to continue their impressive start of the season and move up into 6th place in La Liga.

The draw sees Real drop to second place behind Barcelona who lead on goal difference.

