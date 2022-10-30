Real Madrid played out a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Girona to reduce their lead over Barcelona at the summit of the table to one point.

Madrid took the lead through Vinicius Junior in the 70th minute after much digging from the home side to break through.

A resolute Girona leveled from the spot with 10 minutes left to play after Marco Asensio handled the ball in the penalty area. Cristhian Stuani slotted the resultant penalty past Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois

Madrid threw all at Girona to get back their lead as the clock wound down with Rodrygo smashing home what he thought was an 89th-minute winner, but the goal was ruled out as he kicked the ball out from under Girona goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga’s hand.

Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos added to the misery on the afternoon for Carlo Ancelloti’s team as he was sent off in stoppage time after earning a second yellow card for a foul from behind on Aleix Garcia.

Girona held on to the scoreline as Real could not find a way to break through the defensive set-up of their visitors the second time.

Real played the game without Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema who was ruled out of the game with a thigh problem.

