By Kingsley Adegboye

One of Nigeria’s foremost real estate development companies, LandWey Investment Ltd., has unveiled its future city initiative, announcing Isimi Lagos, Nigeria’s Pioneer Wellness and Technology City, located in Epe area of Lagos State, is being incorporated as a component of the New Town Development Project of LandWey called Future City.

Isimi Lagos which sits on three million square meters of land is designed to be eco-friendly.

Unveiling the novel initiative at a press conference held at LandWey’s headquarters in Lagos yesterday with key media and industry players in attendance, the Chief Executive Officer, LandWey, Mr Olawale Ayilara, said “Future City is a new town development project that will blend the ‘green’ of nature with technology and human innovation to enhance and preserve the world’s changing environment while also making city living smarter and more efficient.

Ayilara, a member of Oxygen Holdings outlined his goals for Isimi Lagos by stating “We are ecstatic about what this expansion signifies for the future of life. By 2050, it is expected that 70 per cent of the world’s population will live in cities, making new towns and settlements the greatest answer to the increasing urbanization that is already taking place.

“We are rethinking what our cities should be with the help of Future City initiatives like Isimi Lagos in order to successfully house an expanding population of urban dwellers.”

According to LandWey’s boss, Isimi’s nature inspired design is set to pave the way for the metropolis of Lagos to expand economically and raise the possibility of making Nigeria a tourism hotspot on the continent.

Alongside this, Landwey also launched the Isimi Lagos Tech Valley, a destination for all innovative technology ideas. The Isimi Tech Valley is poised to include a renowned campus with tech and innovation laboratories, a research centre, and incubation worklabs for tech firms, to name a few, and will also function as both a residential neighborhood and an educational facility.

“The vision for Isimi Lagos Tech Valley is to build Nigeria and Africa’s future generation of innovators, entrepreneurs, and creators while ensuring that youthful talents are developed into established problem solvers”, Ayilara noted.

To this effect, the company will be launching the inaugural edition of the Lagos Future City Week later this year. The Lagos Future City Week is set to be Africa’s foremost solution-focused event dedicated to promoting sustainability and the future of living.

The Future City project plans currently include a conservation park, golf course, recreation area, farm-to-table restaurant, helipad, water jetty, electric car charging stations, forestry, hiking trails, and a traditional polo field.

Ayilara stated that “As we establish a solid foundation to expand the entrepreneurial ecosystem in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, we hope to empower and uplift tech founders, agro-technologists, and climate change activists.”

LandWey Investment Ltd offers end-to-end residential and commercial real estate services.

“Our offerings range from investment advisory and land sourcing to development and construction. Incorporated in 2016 and in its short existence has risen to become one of the top real estate companies in Nigeria.

” We are unrelenting in our quest to deliver high quality, affordable housing to the people of Lagos and this has seen us establish 14 residential estates along the Lekki-Epe Expressway between the 2nd Toll Gate and Bogije axis.

Giving historical background of Isimi, Ayilara said Isimi is a Yoruba word that means rest or peace of mind. “This name was carefully chosen because it best captures the experience that Isimi Lagos represents. Isimi Lagos is your best destination for work and play. It is the perfect meeting point between technology, architecture, and nature; but of course, nature is the dominant factor here.

“The topography of the whole Isimi Lagos will be largely retained to maintain its natural state. Buildings, roads, and other infrastructure are planned to be built around the existing geological structure. Isimi Lagos offers work and living spaces that are ideal for short- and long-term use.

“If you’re looking for a place for your next vacation, company or team retreat, or just somewhere you can go to embrace nature and get some well-deserved rest, Isimi Lagos is an excellent choice”, Ayilara stated.

