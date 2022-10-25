By Ochuko Akuopha

A political support group, the Red Cap Movement of Nigeria, RCM, has congratulated the Speaker of the Delta State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon Sherrif Oborevwori on the

Supreme Court judgement which affirmed him as the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the state.

The group, in a statement by its Delta State Coordinator, Mr.

Omosigho Ogaga, also disclosed that the “national structure of the RCM, under the purposive leadership of Barrister Desmond Orisewezie is putting one of most formidable volunteer youths team across the country in place for the delivery of the Atiku Okowa ticket.”

Describing Oborevwori’s victory at the apex court as victory to the PDP and all Deltans, he said: ‘Oborevwori is edequately equipped with all that it takes to build on the achievements of the State Governor, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa and deliver democratic dividends to all Deltans.

“Sherrif Oborevwori is widely accepted by all the people in that the state and no one is in doubt about his ability to run an all inclusive government and leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of his MORE agenda to the benefit of all Deltans.

“As far as we are concerned, there is no winner and no vanquished in the judgement, so we are calling on all members of the party to close ranks and work towards the victory of our governorship candidate in the 2023 general election.

“We advice all Deltans to work together in one accord and give him all the support he needs to emerge victorious in the forthcoming election.

