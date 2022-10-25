By Efosa Taiwo

Defending Champions Real Madrid suffered their first defeat of the season as RB Leipzig kept their hopes alive of making it to the last 16 with a 3-2 victory over the Los Blancos.

Croatia defender Josko Gvardiol put the hosts ahead with a fine header before France forward Christopher Nkunku doubled the lead.

Vinicius Jr then pulled one back for Real but ex-Chelsea forward Timo Werner ensured that Leipzig ended up with a win on a memorable night.

Real, who had already booked their place in the knockout stage, scored a late minute goal with a penalty from Rodrygo.

With Celtic holding Shakhtar Donetsk in Glasgow in the other game in Group F, second-placed RB Leipzig have nine points, three more than Shakhtar who are in third spot

