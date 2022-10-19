By Efosa Taiwo

Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being charged with attempted rape.

The 21-year-old was charged with attempted rape, assault and indulgence in controlling and coercive behaviour.

He was arrested in January amid allegations surrounding images and videos that emerged online.

Greenwood is expected to be released on Friday after four nights in custody.

His release comes two days after he appeared at Manchester magistrates court, where a judge had refused his request to be released on bail

The footballer, from Bowdon in Greater Manchester, will be released from custody following a private hearing at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.



A spokesman for the court confirmed bail had been granted with conditions not to contact witnesses, including the complainant, and to reside at an address in Bowdon.