By Emma Nnadozie, Crime Editor

Solomon Ehigiator Arase was born on June 21, 1956, in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State. Arase attended Ahmadu Bello University for his undergraduate studies and graduated with a political science degree in 1980.

He was recruited into the Nigeria Police a year after on December 1, 1981. He obtained another bachelor’s degree in law from the University of Benin as well as a master’s from the University of Lagos. Arase served in various capacities including being Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom State as well as in the Intelligence Gathering Unit as Assistant Inspector-General.

He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Defence Academy and served in Namibia during the United Nations peacekeeping operation. Arase was appointed the 18th Inspector-General of Police in 2015 by President Goodluck Jonathan.

He retired from the force on June 21, 2016. After his retirement, he was appointed the Chairman of a Task Force responsible for the implementation of a state Anti-Community Development Association Law in Edo State. He speaks, in this interview, on the insecurity in the country and related issues. Excerpts:

On insecurity

It has deteriorated, but then, the psychologies of crimes that were prevalent about ten years ago, the dynamics have changed. What we were dealing with in those days was, like the military, conventional insurrections. We are now dealing with non-state actors who are taking over the security space and challenging the internal security mechanism to a task.

The whole concept of internal and external security has totally changed. It is from that perspective that one must look at it. Yes, it is bad but also there must be an appreciation that the dynamics have also changed which means that the statistical approach towards it has to also change. That is the gap we have in our security architecture for now. Let me also quickly mention too that there is nothing like a crimeless society anywhere in the world. But the idea is the difference between our situation and other places; we may want to do a comparative study.

In other places, it is either they have the capability to prevent these things from happening or they have the detective ability to ensure that when they happen, perpetrators are caught and profiled.

That serves as a deterrence to halt further decline into a state of anarchy. So, you see that the crime rates in America, the UK and some European countries are also increasing geometrically. But they have the potentials to deal with those issues. There are consequences for crimes in those jurisdictions.

If you look at our situation in this country, you will discover that the reverse is the case. We are arresting people but we are not prosecuting them; this means that there is no deterrence.

These things just persist, so everybody is on edge because we are not dealing with issues conclusively. Everybody is now feeling that there is no strong government in place to respond to the social disorder we are currently facing. Briefly, that’s my own assessment of the security situation. Crime is prevalent everywhere.

If you have about a hundred murders in the UK and about a hundred shooting incidents in the United States, have you ever heard that the perpetrators were not arrested or arraigned within 48 hours in court? The difference here is that we have failed to embrace technology. And since we have refused to embrace technology, it is not possible for the security forces to occupy all these spaces.

Could the escalation have been stopped?

We have not developed human capacity sufficiently and we have not embraced technology also. What is difficult in coming up with legislation to say that every public building in this country, supermarkets, housing estates, companies, and private companies, that part of the building plan, and before approving the building plan, should incorporate the adoption of technology – CCTV? Is it not possible to say all the housing estates coming up across the length and breadth of this country, before the building plan is approved, there must be a section that deals with the issue of security, maybe a small police post inside the estate. And CCTV is linked to the national police control room in case there is a need for responses.

These are the things that other countries are doing. There is what we call crime mapping, if you look at Lagos, there are some areas that are prone to criminality.

So, the government of that state or the Federal Government can decide, as to the trends and patterns of crimes, to earmark these areas to ensure that if crimes are committed, they can be detected. The international airport, railway stations, and all public buildings, you understand, those areas are prone to terrorist and criminal activities. Can’t we use technology to deal with those ones? Then private people, people who have big supermarkets, Shoprite, and big hotels, make it compulsory to also have this technology. That is how to police a country.

Efforts made by security agencies to tackle insecurity so far

(Laughs) It is commendable but you know it depends on what scale you want to score them. This thing really has to do with capacity; it has to do with people at the security level being mentally mobile. Okay, I will give you an example, insecurity is situational.

If it is situational, it means that the strategic approach towards dealing with this has to also address those situational tendencies. Now for instance, within the whole country, the six geo-political zones, you will discover that the crime trends differ. So, for the North-East you have terrorism, for the North-West, you have kidnapping, herdsmen, inter-tribal clashes and the same in North-Central.

Then across the six geopolitical zones, there are some types of crimes that you cannot situate within a particular geo-political zone. It means that they cut across borders.

If they cut across borders, then you now look at the socio-cultural environment in which the crimes are taking place which means that the strategies for dealing with them must depend on the types of crimes that are happening in those areas. Is it intelligence-led policing that we are talking about? Is it a zero-tolerance strategy you want to adopt? Is it a neighbourhood watch? There are about five or six strategies that internal security scholars always adopt.

So, when you talk about one of them, community policing, for example, will be very relevant in some areas but it has to be complemented by something like a neighbourhood watch. I am sure you know that you have a neighbourhood watch in Lagos which means that Lagos is adopting a multi-dimensional approach to dealing with security. In North-Central or North-East, most of the things that you have are these kinetic approaches towards dealing with issues. “Oh, we have burnt” you know “this thing”, “oh these people have surrendered”, “oh this and that”.

Okay, if you have an oppositional social group threatening the security of a country, you have to start looking at what is propelling the people to act. Is it social? Is it economic? Is it political? Is it ideological? Is it fundamentalist indoctrination? This means that you are going beyond the surface to start looking for the deep-rooted causative reasons why these things are happening. Then, you start tackling those ones while you are also dealing with the criminals.

What they are doing in a society of zero tolerance or social disorder, is to say “oh no, we don’t want this nonsense, bomb them, kill them, arrest them”. Then, even that too, you arrest them and you are not getting the other component of criminal justice, you are not prosecuting them or profiling them in custody and, along the line, people sympathetic to their cause will break into it and release them again. It is as if you are making two steps forward and one step back.

On how the police have fared in tackling insecurity

I will not want, as a former police boss, to be judgmental of the capacity of people at the strategic levels who have managed with us. All of us, including you, think we are the best even when we know that we are security Lilliputians when it comes to some security issues. Some people don’t have any business being in positions they found themselves in terms of security management of this country. But well, a lot of progress was made and there were also reverses.

Because when you don’t have sustainability of policies or you don’t understand the particular policy thrusts of your predecessors, and you come and try to reverse old things because you want to be seen to be coming up with fresh strategies, often it’s counterproductive. If you look at what has happened since 1999, during the time of (Ex-IGP) Smith, he came up with his own strategic plans about how to deal with the issue. When he left, Tafa Balogun was the person that first came up with a strategic plan woven around the security function of the police, prevention, detention, and fire-for-fire. When he left, Ehindero came and he expanded that strategic plan in terms of how to deal with the issue. When he left, Okiro came in with his own variant.

What I am saying is that the issues that have to do with policing are known. So, even when you come with these strategic plans, and you try to dismantle other structures that you have met in place, it takes time, two to three years at the most; to some, one year, or one and a half. The period of deepening this strategic mission is limited.

So, if the period of deepening their own strategic vision of what the police is supposed to be is short, they cannot achieve much. It is now left to the chronicler of police history to be able to look at each of the efforts of all former strategic areas of the police force and be able to look at the ones that have the vision to be able to know who wants to modernize.

You must understand the issues for you to be able to view them, but if you are enjoying the paraphernalia and the appurtenances of the IGP’s office, you get carried away. Instead of improving what is on the ground, you are making reverses and the system does not work that way. What they usually do in a country like the United Kingdom, is they have a department they call the ‘Department of Standards’.

Before you become an IG or Metropolitan Commissioner, they must have discovered you when you were an Assistant Commissioner or a Deputy to see that you have the potential, the presence of mind, charisma, carriage, intellectual base, and sound mind to be able to deal with the multiplicity that goes with the office.

This is because no one man can have an absolute monopoly of knowledge. They must have discovered you right from when you were an Assistant Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner to see that you have the potential, the presence of mind, the charisma, the courage, the intellectual and fertile mind to be able to deal with the multiplicity of challenges you are supposed to face.

They will find out and define some of your weak points, is it in management, operation or is it in communication skills? They now start sending you on courses till you get to that particular position. They will send you courses to cure those defects that they have been able to observe.

By the time you now get to, like you are almost at the peak, the incumbent will now go on protracted leave for about three months to allow you to operationalize all those things that you have been taught over the years, to see if you can fit into the position, the culture of the United Kingdom. If within the three months of protracted leave you are able to meet those criteria, you are now knighted, and you are now made a substantive Commissioner of Police.

In the United Kingdom where they have different policing systems, all the states are independent; they are part of the police where they have centralized systems that cut across borders. To be the Commissioner of Police in America, you have to apply. Then you will state the security challenges of that particular state that you are applying to become Commissioner. “What is going to be your strategic approach to dealing with those issues you can identify?” You don’t have to come from New York anyway to apply. You can apply from anywhere in America.

Then they will set up a small panel, and you will come and defend your presentation and they will give you a timeline. Okay, it’s a contract job of three years, four years. If within that period you are able to solve the issues, it can be extended or it can be dumped and the thing can be advertised again. Primordial consideration of tribe, religion or connections will never come into this process. They are based on verifiable skills that they think you have to deal with the issues. Security is not something they leave to a ‘game of chance’.

On elongation of the tenure of the IGP

That one has been settled by the Constitution and the Police Act state clearly your tenure. The Constitution says when you are either 60 years of age or 35 years in service, whichever comes first. Police Act says the IGP should be given a period of four years, but the Constitution is the grand norm. This means that they have to amend the Constitution to fit into the Police Act.

An IGP that is creative will be able to deepen whatever reforms he meets, if he does not, he destroys it.

On how well-equipped the police are

Whenever they have a problem with any department in the police, what they do is create another body which they fund more. You now have a multiplicity of security organizations. EFCC was a creation of the police. But the salary of the EFCC Chairman is even more than that of the IGP. If they had created the department under the police, equipped and funded it, what do you think would have happened? Look at the FRSC, Civil Defense, and DSS, the same issue. Why do we have a multiplicity of security agencies that are better funded than the police is supposed to be the mother of them all?

On state police

Policing is local. Our various communities were policing themselves before we had the federal structure when the white men came. The only style we had is that for state police to work effectively, there must be institutional control put in the Constitution to ensure that whatever infraction or misuse the state police is put into, there are consequences, otherwise they will become so powerful.

Even now, are the state governors not so powerful, don’t they want to determine whatever happens in the system? So, it is about political culture, and political maturity and it is about state governors being able to define what power is and also accept that power is transient and must be handled with a lot of caution. In America, have you ever heard that they used their police force against their opponents? The legal system and the societal bonds do not accept that kind of power that we have here. Here what we have are monarchs, traditional institutions where you never oppose whoever is the head of this and that.

That is the same tendency in their various states. They are Lords unto themselves, after God, they are next. We must remove those powers from them, remove those tendencies for them to be able to know that power must be treated with a lot of responsibility; you don’t use it to intimidate your opponent. People will go as far as preventing some of their opponents from coming into their states to campaign. You know these things are hard.

On retired IGPs heading Police Service Commission

For those who have been looking into my own stand, I have always asked myself, why are they fighting the Police Service Commission? Supposing tomorrow they retire and they are now in the Commission, will they be happy if an IGP or someone of lower rank starts treating them that way?

The issue that they are even arguing about has always been there. I was a principal officer for five years under three successive Inspectors-General of Police. What we did was that, since the Police Service Commission has a constitutional mandate to employ, we would do a letter to them asking them to delegate that power to us because they don’t have the numeric strength to go around the states of the federation to conduct the interview and, in writing, they usually ceded that power to us.

When we have done the preliminaries, before the final selection, we would now ask members of the Commission to be part of the panel either at the zone or the headquarters where they will do the final selection. That was the procedure.

So, these young men who say no, it is their responsibility, to be candid with you, when former IGP Adamu stated that issue of taking the Police Service Commission Chairman to court, I started asking myself, what was running through his mind? You take over an exercise because you want to have the power to recruit people from your area that are not well-qualified.

Is that the kind of policy you want to build for the future and you now start talking about the Commission Chairman, this and that? To me, whether the bill is real or not, the idea of bringing retired police officers as Chairman of the Commission is they are better placed to understand the chemistry of an organization they were in before accepting the position.

