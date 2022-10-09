.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

ALUMNI of Queen’s College, Lagos, on Saturday, held a fundraising walkathon in Abuja to celebrate the 95th anniversary of the all-girls school.

The walking marathon, held at the Katampe area of the nation’s capital city,was part of events lined up by the old students of the school, operating under the aegis of Queen’s College Old Girls Association,QCOGA,to mark its 95 years of existence in the country.

Speaking after the walkout session,President of QCOGA, Ifueko Omoigui Okauru, explained that the group has launched a N10bn fundraising initiative towards improving the school and contributing to the education of the girl-child and overall national development.

“Queen’s College has had the privilege, since its inception in 1927, of educating and producing women leaders for Nigeria.

“It has been 95 years of growth and striving for excellence and this anniversary provides an opportunity for the old girls, under the auspices of the Queen’s College Old Girls’ Association, to not only celebrate their alma mater but to also launch some laudable initiatives towards improving the school and contributing to the education of the girl-child and overall national development,” she said.

She explained further that,”The launching of the N10bn endowment fund is aimed at ensuring well-equipped classrooms and boarding houses, featuring state-of-the-art infrastructure, technology and science-based learning apparatus, sustainable power, and reliable water supply, alongside the physical projects.”

According to her, the QCOGA is committed to constructive engagement with all major stakeholders to influence policy and advance the cause of education, “which we consider to be the fundamental underpinning of our national development.”

The fund,she said,was to be used in assisting the government to uplift the school to become a world-class institution.

She said: “This year, the school is 95. So we are celebrating the school. We are celebrating togetherness, but we are also launching a massive fundraiser for the school..

” We believe that we need to forge hands with the government to uplift a school and truly make it a world-class institution.

“As women who have gone through school, you will find that the school has made us who we are. The school has helped to create that foundation, that confidence in us as women to be leaders in every sphere of society.

” And we want to pass that unto that unborn generation and put in place solid infrastructure to be able to do that and infrastructure will be hard and soft.

” So we’re launching on October 10 the N10 billion endowment fund which we hope to raise by 2029.

” So we’re encouraging everyone to please join hands with us to set the standard for girl child education, set the standard for women’s development and ensure that the seat of leadership does not start when you finished university.”

While noting that the N10 billion fundraising drive was achievable, the QCOGA’s president explained that: “The drive is taking place simultaneously in different states in Nigeria and outside the country, including Lagos, Port Harcourt, Congo, London and the USA, among others.”

She called on well-meaning Nigerians to key into the idea so as to give the school a facelift and that the unborn generation could have a good environment to learn.

Also, speaking at the event, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Social investments, Mrs Maryam Uwais, a 1976 class of the school, lauded the idea saying it would transform the school as well as lead to the educational development of the country.

” My chest is full because Queens College has done a lot for us, you know, it imbibed so many values and a lot of what we are today is because of the discipline that we were able to get.

” It’s great to be with many of my colleagues here. There’s some that of course, I don’t know. There’s a senior that I didn’t meet but even yesterday, one of our classmates became Vice Chancellor of the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

” So Queens College has done great things and so we remember all our classmates and schoolmates that have departed, but we really feel very proud of what the school has done for us,” she said.

While also speaking at the event, a member, of the Board of Trustees of QCOGA, Prof. Christine Ofulue, described the walkathon as a unifying force that brought members together from all fields of endeavour to contribute to the educational development of the school.

Ofulue, who is also the Chairperson, the Education Committee of the association, said it was important to take serious the education of the girl child for the purpose of having a brighter future.

She said: “The Walkathon is a unifying force that has brought women from all walks of life together to champion a course.

“We believe in the education of the young child and that is very important and for us we passed through the school and got a good education.

” And we want to see that more girls have that opportunity of good education in a conducive environment, in an environment that is digitally compliant and with teachers that are with competencies, knowledge and skills of the 21st century.”

