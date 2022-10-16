By Gabriel Olawale

Leading health-tech start-up, Wellahealth, has launched operations in Akwa Ibom.

This launch aligns with Wellahealth’s commitment to increasing and improving access to quality and affordable healthcare services for Nigerians.

Dignitaries at the event included, The Honourable Commissioner for Health, Represented by Dr Iboro Udoh – Director, Health Planning, Research and Statistics, Akwa Ibom state Ministry of Health, The Commissioner of Local Government and Chieftaincy affairs Represented by the Permanent Secretary, Elder Ini Ikie, The Chairman, Akwa Ibom state Primary Healthcare Development Agency – Dr Martins Akpan, The State Coordinator, National Health Insurance Authority, Akwa Ibom state, Hon. Prof. Elder Ini Udoka – Fmr. House of Representatives Member representing Ini/Ikono Federal Constituency, Pharm Dr Ekpema Abasiattai – The Vice Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Akwa Ibom state, Councillors of Ini Local Government, Rev. Richard Edikpo – Member, Board of Directors, Ini Microfinance Bank, Mr Anthony Onuk – CEO, Roothub Ltd, as well as Pharmacists and Wellahealth clients in Uyo.

In his address, The Honorable Commissioner for Health, represented by Dr Iboro Udoh, applauded the startup, pointing out that in addition to providing quality and affordable healthcare service delivery, the venture would also be an avenue for job creation in the state. He also stated that the State Government is happy to partner with Wellahealth to scale the State’s health insurance following the signing of the Health Insurance Act by His Excellency, Gov Udom Emmanuel, the Governor of Akwa Ibom State. The act is intended to improve access to affordable health insurance for residents of the State.

In his speech, the Chairman, Akwa Ibom State Primary healthcare development board, Dr Martins Akpan, commended the Wellahealth team and described the services provided as an idea whose time has come. Describing Health insurance as “the fulcrum on which affordable healthcare can be built”, he explained that the endeavour was timely as it aligns with the State government’s vision. He urged stakeholders to work hand-in-hand with Wellahealth to drive the vision while also assuring the firm support of the State Government.

In her speech, Pharm Dr Ekpema Abasiattai, The Vice Chairman, Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) Akwa Ibom Chapter, stated the association’s readiness to partner with Wellahealth to deliver safe and effective medicines that would ensure proper therapeutic outcomes. She also drew attention to the importance of leveraging technology to provide healthcare, pointing out that it would allow for a one-stop location for medicare access.

While addressing the guests, The CEO of Wellahealth, Dr Ikpeme Neto, expressed his joy over the strides to ensure quality and affordable healthcare is readily available to Nigerians. He also appreciated the efforts and partnership of the State Government in ensuring technology is leveraged for massive enrollment, claims management and improvement of access to quality healthcare services for residents.

He stated, “Our goal is to improve access to healthcare services, and we are happy to work with the government in achieving its goal for the state’s health insurance. We are also committed to ensuring that we take every needed step to ensure that these goals are achieved excellently”.

WellaHealth was nominated amongst the 100 most impactful companies in the world in 2022 for its role in providing quality healthcare that starts at less than 700 Naira per month, alongside companies like Elon Musk’s SpaceX. Citizens of Akwa Ibom at the event shared their happiness that WellaHealth has chosen the “Land of Promise” for its operations.