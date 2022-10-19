•Banks on KYC technology to legitimise Nigerian market

•Tips new sector to cushion effects of next global recession

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

A recent World Bank report says the world may be edging toward a global recession in 2023.

The reason according to the report is that central banks across the world are simultaneously hiking interest rates in response to inflation.

The new development will bring about a string of financial crises in emerging market and developing economies and the effects would do a lasting harm.

Forward looking economies, as a result of this prediction, are putting up measures to cushion the effects, should the bleak future materialises.

For Africa, it may not be all out doom, if a borderless e-commerce direct selling company, QNET carries out strategies it has mapped out to shield Africa from the doomsday.

The organisation says it will plug Africa into the blossoming Direct Selling Market industry and help it create wealth which will prevent it from the catastrophic effects of another global recession.

Direct selling is the selling of products in a non-retail setting, for example, at home, online, or other venues that are not a store. It eliminates middlemen who are involved in distribution, such as wholesalers and regional distribution centres. Instead, products are sent directly from the manufacturer to the sales company, then to the rep or distributor, and finally to the consumer.

Direct selling can be an effective way to build a flexible, low-cost business. It allows for reduced advertising costs, avoiding overhead expenses, and build long-lasting customer relationships.

Direct selling Wealth

The direct selling sector is today worth over $186 billion, closely trailing the Oil &Gas, technology and pharmaceutical industries. The new fortune is driven by about 120 million distributors which QNET is a major participant.

At a recent gathering of all members across the world in Malaysia, the DSM says its focus market is Africa, with Nigeria as a hub.

It use the opportunity of the event tagged V-Malaysia and themed: Be The Change, to expose plans to legitimise operations in the continent using technology solution and automations such as Know Your Customer, KYC validation, to cut out those who use its platform to perpetrate fraud and discourage potential members and customers.

QNET started in 1998 in Philippines, then expanded to Hong Kong but today has customers in over 100 countries. It has over 30 product brands, presence in over 25 countries, and six global distribution hubs across Europe, Asia, Africa, among others.

It has agents in Cameroon, Ghana, Nigeria, Kazhastan among other African countries. Its operations cover Luxury, retail, hospitality, Education and technology.

The organisation prides itself as the United nation of Direct selling, because it has 50 nationalities in employment, 15 language supporters and has over 2m followers on social media.

QNET in Africa

Explaining the organisation’s strong desire to make Africa a priority, Chief Executive Officer, QNET, Ms Malou Caluza said: “You know, already most of the direct selling companies originated from the US. If you look at top 100 list of direct selling companies, you will see 95% of them are either American or European founded. Very few Asian founded direct selling companies have ever made it to the list, or even expanded beyond the scope of the Asia region or even Asia, Middle East Africa without having retail shops.

So, to go borderless, without having retail shops in a span of 24 years or without opening office in every single country we are is very commendable of us. We are probably the only Asian direct selling company that has such a massive global footprint. We’re all the way up to Europe and Africa.

Africa is the market

“Africa is one of the most promising continents for this business and our founders started this business to make the difference where people need it the most.

In terms of expansion today, our expansion is very much Africa. We are making sure that we have a stable platform in Africa because as you can see from the challenges we’re facing in Africa, our attention is needed to make sure those challenges don’t escalate.

She added that what makes QNET unique is the structure that set it up. “What is unique about us is that other direct selling companies were founded by Corporates, but we were founded by networkers who know the business.

“Another thing that makes us unique is that, in QNET we have the corporate and we have the V. In other direct selling companies they just have one corporate. Training, marketing and everything is actually within one corporate family. But, in QNET, The V handles the network management, network training and making sure that we are aligned with proper way of doing the business.

So, The V is a completely separate company engaged by QNET to help us with network management. This is very unique and you cannot find it in other direct selling companies. Now, even if something happens to the corporate in QNET, the network is protected by The V. They will never be abandoned. There will always be someone who will protect our distributors”.

Investment in KYC

Also explaining how technology will help streamline the organisations operations across Africa, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, QNET, Mr Trevor Kuna,said: “One of the investment that we are making in fighting off scams is actually strengthening our Know-Your-Customers (KYC) system. Right now we have invested on a third party supplier helping us validate everything for us and for our customers.

So, we are now going to do that as mandatory requirements for every distributor around the world. We are going to launch it in phases. We’re going to launch first in Africa, because that is where we need it with all the issues that we are facing.

So, the new KYC system will be basically be criteria to become our Independent Representatives (IR); meaning that, if you are not validated, you cannot become our IR. We have to know you, we have to see your face, we have to get your valid ID, validate your mobile number and email address so that we know you’re the person you say you are. We will receive all these information in our database and only after that, can you be allowed to get IR number to purchase our products. So we’re putting that in front and we’re making that investment obviously, because this process changes the entire structure of our customer.

There is a huge potential of direct selling protecting people and economies from the anticipated new wave of recession looming. That is the benefit we want Africa to enjoy” he stated