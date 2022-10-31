By Mary Bassey

MultiChoice has assured Nigerians of the most exciting and memorable football experience during this year’s world cup tournament in Qatar.

This was disclosed at an event held at the Eko Energy City, Victoria Island, Lagos to launch the official campaign for this year’s FIFA world cup, which commences on the 20th of November and ends on the 18th of December, 2022.

Multichoice CEO and Chairman, Broadcating Organization of Nigeria (BON), Mr John Ugbe disclosed that all 64 matches of the tournament will be televised live on DSTV and GOtv. He also said the matches will be preceded by a two hour preview and analysis by some carefully selected sports personalities from home and abroad. He added that the commentaries for the matches will also run in Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa and Igbo, concurrently.

“Alhough Nigeria (Super Eagles) will not be at Qatar 2022 World Cup, MultiChoice will be there and we will bring you all the 64 games on DSTV and GOtv. The matches will be in high definition with expert analysis and magazine shows”, he said.

The Multichoice CEO also charged soccer fans to support African teams as well as players of Nigerian descent, who represent other countries at the mundial. He stressed that the Super Eagles absence at the tournament should not prevent football fans and lovers from having a swell time during the tournament.

“Africa is one. We should enjoy ourselves and good football despite the fact that Nigeria will not be there. But Nigeria will be ably represented in music, culture and other areas as well. We have Nigerians who represent other countries too. We wish them all the best. Let us support African teams and African players to do well at the tournament”, he said.

The entire atmosphere of the ambience was a bee-hive of sporting and social activities. The carnival-like event also had the presence of the Big Brother Naija housemates like Phyna, Gidifya, Elloswag, Bella, Big Sheggs, Groovy, Kess and others. Another housemate, Adekunle Olopade anchored the event.

