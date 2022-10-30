By Ayo Onikoyi

Weeks after announcing that he would be dropping his latest single under Lanre Records, budding music star and songwriter, Eli Paul Ebubechukwu, otherwise known as Puncho, has released his much-talked about single ‘Dance’, describing it as a song that will usher his fans into the festive season and beyond.

As the festive season beckons and music artistes make frantic efforts to push out songs that would put them in prime position for end-of-the-year gigs and engagements, Puncho who is now signed under Lanre Records said his new song will not only entertain music listeners but also give them the groovy feeling.

Speaking about what his fans should expect from him as he moves on, he insisted that music must continue to liberate the people and not misled them, adding that “good music should speak to the hearts of its listeners and inspire them to become better at whatever they choose to do rather than influencing them into making wrong choices or becoming society menace.”

While Puncho started his entertainment journey as a childhood dancer, he has always been fascinated by everything music represents in the lives of people, adding that he started learning how to sing by paying attention to music melodies, songs from different genres as he started writing songs when he was still in secondary school.

RELATED NEWS