By Solomon Nwoke

The 2020 Champions of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League, Safety Shooters got the better part of one of the handball giant, Niger United yesterday at the day 4 of the Prudent Energy Handball Premier League Season 5 phase 2 ongoing at the University of Lagos Sports Center, Lagos.

The Federal Capital Based team shot down the United boys from Niger state by 29-23 to clinch a vital win to consolidate their second place behind the league leaders, Kano Pillars

In the same vein, the high riding Pillars remained strong even against the home team as they beat the Lagos Seasiders Boys by 38-27 to maintain their first place in the log with four wins from four games so far.

Other results of the male category witnessed an interesting 22-22 draw between the Owena Kings and Police Machine while Rima Strikers defeated Benue Buffaloes 30-26 just as Tojemarine Academy defeated De Defenders 24-20.

In the women category, Seasider Babes of Lagos avenged for the loss suffered by their male team by defeating Benue Queens 28-21 while Safety Babes also remained unshaken in their lead in the category as they defeated Bendel Dynamos 26-22.

Defender Babes defeated Rima Queens 27-23.

The MVPs for Day 4 are Yayha Owolabi of Tojemarine Academy in the Male Category and Inikpi Aruwa of Safety Babes

